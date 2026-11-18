“We have supported the development of this ecosystem, and we will continue to be disciplined and selective in our support," Nvidia CFO and interim CEO Colette Kress said.

Nvidia reported Q3 results above expectations and raised its fiscal 2028 sales forecast.

NBIS and IREN rose over 10% in overnight trading, while CRWV gained 9%.

“The Neoclouds aren’t a nice to have for $NVDA. It’s the biggest sustained bet,” said analyst Daniel Newman.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Tuesday said it will continue supporting the AI infrastructure buildout through investments and credit guarantees, albeit with a “selective” and “disciplined” approach, easing a key concern AI investors had after former CEO Jensen Huang's exit.

Nvidia’s interim CEO Colette Kress highlighted neocloud operators as an important part of the AI chain and its continued support, but clarified that credit backstops activate only if partners can build and deliver the computing infrastructure.

Neocloud, AI infrastructure, and chip stocks rallied on the disclosures, buoyed by Nvidia’s strong quarterly results and outlook. Nebius (NBIS) and IREN ltd. (IREN) rose over 10% in overnight trading late Tuesday, while CoreWeave (CRWV) gained 9%.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) gained 5.7% and Arista Networks (ANET) rose 3.7%.

Chip heavyweights Intel (INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Micron (MU) and Broadcom (AVGO) rose 2.7% to 4.7%, pushing the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) 3.8% higher.

Nvidia’s AI Financing Push

"Neoclouds remain an increasingly important part of the global AI infrastructure ecosystem, providing additional customers with access to Nvidia compute and expanding the reach of our platform,” Kress said on the analyst call.

“We have supported the development of this ecosystem, and we will continue to be disciplined and selective in our support."

Nvidia has become a de facto financier of AI infrastructure, partnering with and investing in dozens of companies. Huang played a central role in these deals, and his departure fueled concerns that Nvidia might scale back its support.

"As we advance this work, we remain thoughtful in how we participate and disciplined in how we commit capital. We are proud of the role that we have played so far in supporting the ecosystem,” Kress said.

“As the market matures and additional sources of capital become available, we are rigorously evaluating future investments, commitments and guarantees," Kress said.

Nvidia disclosed $32 billion in neocloud commitments, down from $36 billion in Q2, and $118 billion in total guarantees. The chipmaker reported $390 billion committed toward future supply and capacity, up from $279 billion a quarter ago. Nvidia said the uptick was “primarily related to the multiyear procurement of memory supply,” the company said.

Source: Nvidia's Q3 CFO commentary

Nvidia’s Neocloud Push Brings Cheer

“Beyond its impressive, consensus-beating revenue growth and profitability, Nvidia’s quarterly earnings also highlight its expanding role as a major AI creditor and investor,” Wharton professor Mohamed A. El-Erian said in an X post.

Hedge fund manager Eric Jackson said Nvidia’s push in AI infrastructure was the earnings’ highlight: “When asked about future financing priorities, Colette Kress singled out the physical infrastructure needed to house AI compute.”

The Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman said neocloud commitments are “critical” to Nvidia’s growth.

“The Neoclouds aren’t a nice to have for $NVDA. It’s the biggest sustained bet it has on creating an ecosystem of NVIDIA powered hyperscalers that won’t look to build competitive or meaningfully augment with custom silicon.”

Nvidia Boosts Forecast While Quashing Idea Of Huang’s Return

Nvidia’s third-quarter revenue more than doubled to $115.8 billion, beating expectations of $109.3 billion. Sales from the all-important data center segment rose 110% to $107.6 billion, also higher than targets.

Nvidia forecast $130 billion in revenue for the current quarter, about 4% higher than Wall Street estimates according to The Wall Street Journal. Kress said the company was raising its forecast revenue growth for fiscal 2028 from 70% to 75%.

Last week, the company cut ties with Huang, its 63-year-old co-founder, following a scandal involving multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a woman who is alleged to be a Chinese spy.

On a call with analysts, Harvey C. Jones, the newly appointed chairman of the board, said Nvidia wasn’t considering reinstating Huang as CEO.

Retail View On NVDA

NVDA was among the top trending stocks on Stocktwits at the time of writing, with the retail sentiment climbing higher in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone.

“$NVDA All I need to know: Interim CEO Kress also raised the company's guidance on the call. She said Nvidia now expects fiscal 2028 revenue to grow approximately 75% year-over-year, up from a previous forecast of 70%,” a trader said.

“$CRWV $IREN $NBIS Nvidia CEO pumping the neocloud sector after hours,” said a trader. Another wrote, “$NBIS If Elon wants to buy, he better act soon.”

Nvidia stock rose 1.2% in overnight trading after the report. As of the last close, shares had fallen 16.5% year to date.

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