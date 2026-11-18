Gold futures for December 2026 deliveries were down to $3,773.80 per ounce, while silver futures expiring in December declined to $45.68 per ounce.

Ole Hansen said investor confidence continued to weaken amid an extended selloff by leveraged funds.

Hansen found a relative bright spot in ETF demand, which has shown a modest pickup.

The U.S. Dollar index hit its highest level since April 2025.

Gold and silver prices plunged on Wednesday to their lowest levels in more than a year, as hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and a stronger U.S. dollar weighed on precious metals.

Gold futures for December 2026 deliveries were down 2.34% to $3,773.80 per ounce, while silver futures expiring in December declined 2.45% to $45.68 per ounce at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, funds tracking the metals slipped in pre-market, with SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) down 1.7% and the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) slumping 2.9%, their lowest levels since September 2025.

Rate Hike Prospects Drive Gold, Silver Prices Lower

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, said in a post on X that investor confidence continued to weaken as leveraged funds extended their selling across precious metals.

Hansen attributed the decline to hawkish Federal Reserve commentary suggesting several more interest-rate hikes, alongside a stronger dollar. He also noted that the falling prices have pushed the gold-to-silver ratio (XAUXAG) to a one-year high.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) edged 0.15% higher to its highest level since April 2025.

“The selloff is being driven by hawkish Fed commentary pointing to the need for several additional rate hikes before spring to contain stubborn inflation, alongside continued dollar strength and real yields at multi-decade highs,” Hansen said.

On Tuesday, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said that several interest-rate increases would likely be needed before spring 2027 to bring inflation back toward the Fed’s 2% target.

His comments followed Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s speech last week, in which he said he would “support a 25-basis point increase in the FOMC’s policy rate at our December meeting.”

According to the CME Fed Watch tool, data shows a 96.4% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, up from 87.3% a week ago.

Hansen Sees A ‘Relative Bright Spot’

Despite the selloff, Hansen highlighted a modest pickup in exchange-traded fund (ETF) demand, suggesting some longer-term investors continue to see value in precious metals despite weakening technical indicators.

“One relative bright spot remains ETF demand, which has shown a modest pickup during the latest price slump, suggesting some longer-term investors continue to see value despite the deteriorating technical outlook,” Hansen added.

Retail Says GLD, SLV Are ‘Still Overvalued’

Retail sentiment surrounding GLD on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bearish’ from ‘neutral’ a day earlier, while sentiment for SLV changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ in the same time frame.

One user expects a 30% weekly rally for SLV from current levels.

View this Stocktwits post

However, another user said GLD and SLV are “still overvalued.”

View this Stocktwits post

GLD has declined about 12.8% so far in 2026, while SLV has crashed nearly 36%.

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