William Blair estimates Anthropic would trade at about 7 to 8 times projected 2027 revenue while growing 150%, versus a peer median of about 11 times and 20% growth.

Investors had “more questions than answers” on modeling Anthropic, said William Blair, citing competition and falling model prices.

Anthropic could price its IPO above the $70 to $78 range as analysts and retail investors signal strong demand.

Vanda Research expects about $250 million in net retail buying on debut, more than double SpaceX’s $118 million.

Anthropic's (ANT) upcoming initial public offering has drawn “largely positive” investor feedback, with investors “overwhelmingly bullish” on the Claude developer's competitive position despite lingering concerns, William Blair said.

After speaking with many investors, the firm said it sensed a “constructive tone”, though there were “more questions than answers” about how to model Anthropic's future performance, according to the research note cited by TheFly.

William Blair Sees Anthropic’s Valuation As Reasonable

Investors were “overwhelmingly bullish” on Anthropic's competitive position, despite concerns about competition, open-weight AI models and declining model prices, the firm said. Most considered the proposed IPO valuation “reasonable,” it added.

William Blair estimates Anthropic would trade at roughly seven to eight times its projected 2027 revenue while growing 150%, compared with a peer median valuation of about 11 times revenue and 20% growth.

Anthropic IPO Could Price Above Proposed Range

Anthropic plans to offer 825 million shares at $70 to $78 each, potentially raising $64.35 billion at the upper end, including shares offered by existing stockholders. The price range implies a fully diluted valuation of around $1.4 trillion at the upper end.

The company is expected to finalize pricing on Wednesday and begin trading on Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker ANT. But a WSJ report said Anthropic could price shares above $80 amid strong investor demand, higher than the previously indicated range.

Anthropic reported $33.24 billion in revenue for the first nine months of 2026, up around 1,206% year over year, according to its IPO prospectus.

Analysts See Upside As Retail Interest Builds

New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu called Anthropic a “generational IPO,” initiating coverage with a ‘Buy’ rating and a $105 price target. The target implies about 35% to 50% upside from the proposed $70 to $78 range, reported CNBC.

The firm also forecasts revenue reaching $505 billion by 2030, compared with an estimated $53 billion in 2026.

Meanwhile, Vanda Research expects Anthropic to attract around $250 million in net retail buying on its trading debut, more than double the $118 million recorded during SpaceX's IPO.

“Judging by the number of people interacting with us and asking us about this, and filling out forms, this could be even bigger than SpaceX,” GraniteShares founder Will Rhind told Reuters.

GraniteShares plans to launch leveraged bullish and bearish Anthropic exchange-traded funds next week, adding another avenue for investors to trade the stock.

Retail Sentiment Around ANT

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ANT stock trended in ‘extremely bullish’ territory, coupled with ‘extremely high’ user message volume.

ANT stock retail sentiment on November 18, as of 07:00 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

See Also: Masayoshi Son Reportedly Calls Missing Anthropic Investment A ‘Mistake’ Ahead Of $1.4 Trillion IPO

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