The company posted Q4 revenue of $68.1 billion, up 73% from the same period last year, and much above analyst expectations.

Revenue from Nvidia’s data center division surged 75% year-on-year to $62.3 billion, amid accelerated computing and AI demand.

Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) surged more than 3% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the company delivered blockbuster results and an upbeat guidance that helped soothe investor concerns over valuations of artificial intelligence stocks.

The world’s most valuable technology company reported fourth-quarter (Q4) 2026 revenue of $68.1 billion, up 73% from the same period last year, and much above analyst expectations of $66.12 billion, according to data from Fiscal.ai.

Nvidia’s outlook for the upcoming quarter also topped Wall Street projections, with the company forecasting revenues of $78 billion, plus or minus 2%, against a consensus of $71.64 billion.

Meanwhile, the company posted Q4 earnings per share of $1.62, soaring over street expectations of $1.54.

Strong AI Demand

Most notably, revenue from Nvidia’s data center division surged 75% year-on-year to $62.3 billion, amid accelerated computing and AI demand. For the full year, revenue from the segment rose 68% to $193.7 billion.

For the quarter, the company’s gross margin came in at 75.2%, while full-year gross margin was 71.3%. For the upcoming quarter, Nvidia expects a gross margin of 75%, plus or minus 50 basis points, inclusive of a 0.1% impact from stock-based compensation expense.

“Computing demand is growing exponentially — the agentic AI inflection point has arrived. Grace Blackwell with NVLink is the king of inference today — delivering an order-of-magnitude lower cost per token — and Vera Rubin will extend that leadership even further,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

“Enterprise adoption of agents is skyrocketing. Our customers are racing to invest in AI compute — the factories powering the AI industrial revolution and their future growth,” he added.

Share Repurchase And Cash Dividends

The company said that in fiscal 2026, Nvidia returned $41.1 billion to shareholders in the form of shares repurchased and cash dividends. As of the end of Q4, the company said it had $58.5 billion remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

The semiconductor manufacturer said that it will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on April 1 to all shareholders of record on March 11.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVDA shares soared to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, message volumes increased to ‘extremely high’ from ‘high’ levels.

One user said that anyone who was short on the company’s shares should get out now, adding that NVDA stock should be in every portfolio.

Another bullish user said the stock would go ‘to the moon.’

Shares of NVDA have gained more than 54% in the past year.

