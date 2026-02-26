The lab, which is expected to launch its next major update, V4, granted early access to domestic suppliers, including Huawei Technologies, a Reuters report said.

The Chinese artificial intelligence lab DeepSeek has not reportedly shown U.S. chipmakers its upcoming flagship model for performance optimization.

Instead, the lab, which is expected to launch its next major update, V4, granted early access to domestic suppliers, including Huawei Technologies, a Reuters report said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Nvidia Left Out

For its upcoming model, scheduled for release around the Lunar New Year, DeepSeek withheld access from Nvidia and AMD, instead giving Chinese chipmakers—such as Huawei—a several-week advantage to fine-tune the software for their own processors, the report added.

A senior Trump administration official had told Reuters that DeepSeek’s newest AI model was trained on Nvidia’s top-tier Blackwell chip, using a cluster located in mainland China, which may violate U.S. export regulations.

DeepSeek may seek to remove technical indicators revealing its use of American AI chips, and plans to publicly claim that it used Huawei's chips to train its model, the report added, citing a U.S. official.

Nvidia Results

Nvidia on Wednesday reported upbeat fourth quarter results that beat analyst estimates.

The company reported a revenue of $68.1 billion, up 73% on a year-over-year basis and also well above Wall Street expectations of $66.12 billion.

China Hurdle

A U.S. Commerce Department official said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that, to his understanding, Nvidia’s H200 chips have not been sold to Chinese customers.

U.S. authorities have allowed limited sales of Nvidia’s second-most-advanced AI chips to China under certain conditions, while exports of the company’s most advanced Blackwell chips remain restricted.

