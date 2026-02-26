Paramount reported revenue of $8.15 billion in Q4, missing analysts’ estimates of $8.17 billion, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

Paramount reported revenue of $8.15 billion in Q4, compared to a revenue of $8 billion from the year-ago quarter. The revenue missed analysts’ estimates of $8.17 billion, as per data from Fiscal.ai.

The company said that it continues to expect $30 billion in full-year revenue for 2026, in-line with analysts’ estimates.

