For the upcoming fiscal year, CRM expects revenue of $45.8 billion to $46.2 billion, lower at the midpoint than an analyst forecast of $46.02 billion.

Salesforce Inc. (CRM) stock edged 4% lower in Wednesday’s post-market trade after the company’s fiscal year 2027 revenue estimates fell below Wall Street expectations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

For the upcoming fiscal year, CRM expects revenue of $45.8 billion to $46.2 billion, lower at the midpoint than an analyst forecast of $46.02 billion, according to Fiscal.ai data.

The cloud software company posted Q4 revenue of $11.2 billion, 12% higher year-on-year, and ahead of analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion, according to data from Fiscal.ai. The company’s earnings per share also beat consensus figures, coming in at $3.81, versus an expectation of $3.05.

“We delivered a phenomenal quarter to close out a record fiscal 2026, delivering $41.5 billion in revenue, up 10% year-over-year and we passed an incredible milestone, with $72 billion in total RPO, up 14% year-over-year,” CEO Marc Benioff said.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<