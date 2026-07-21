Nvidia Vera's custom Olympus cores were designed to maximize single-thread performance for the branch-heavy, latency-sensitive workloads common in agentic AI.

Nvidia said Vera can deliver up to 1.8x higher performance on agentic AI workloads than traditional x86 CPUs.

The company cited improvements in Python execution, code compilation, static analysis and tool-driven software workflows.

Nvidia said agentic AI shifts more execution work to CPUs as AI agents increasingly execute code, invoke tools, retrieve data, interact with databases and analyze results before generating responses.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Tuesday disclosed new architectural details about its Vera CPU, outlining how the chip is optimized for agentic AI workloads as competition intensifies with rivals such as Intel Corp. (INTC) and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the fast-growing AI CPU market.

The company said Vera's custom Olympus cores were built to maximize single-thread performance for the branch-heavy, latency-sensitive workloads that power agentic AI applications.

Nvidia’s shares were up nearly 2% in Tuesday morning’s trade.

NVDA Touts Performance Boost In Agentic AI Tasks

Nvidia said Vera can deliver up to 1.8x higher performance on agentic AI workloads than traditional x86 CPUs.

The company cited improvements in Python execution, code compilation, static analysis and tool-driven software workflows.

Nvidia said Vera's Olympus cores, Scalable Coherency Fabric and LPDDR5X memory architecture were designed to sustain high single-thread performance even under full socket load.

NVDA Explains Why Agentic AI Needs A Different CPU

Nvidia said agentic AI shifts more execution work to CPUs as AI agents increasingly execute code, invoke tools, retrieve data, interact with databases and analyze results before generating responses.

The company added that these workloads differ from traditional cloud computing tasks, requiring stronger single-thread performance, predictable latency under heavy concurrency, and higher memory bandwidth to keep AI agents running efficiently.

“As agentic AI and reinforcement learning place more pressure on CPU-side execution, Olympus was built to accelerate the irregular, branch-heavy, and latency-sensitive software paths that increasingly shape end-to-end performance,” the company said.

Tapping Into A $170B Server CPU Market

The new Vera CPU details come as Wall Street sees agentic AI expanding the server CPU market. Last month, BofA raised its forecast for the global server CPU market to more than $170 billion by 2030, up from a prior estimate of $125 billion.

The firm said the rise of agentic AI will create a major opportunity for both traditional x86 chipmakers and Arm-based CPU vendors, benefiting companies such as Nvidia, AMD, Intel and Arm Holdings (ARM) as enterprises ramp up spending on AI infrastructure.

AMD said it has raised its outlook for the server CPU market, now expecting the total addressable market to exceed $120 billion by 2030 as agentic AI significantly increases computing requirements.

IO Fund analyst Beth Kindig pointed to major chipmakers turning their attention to the CPU market because of this opportunity. AMD is targeting more than 50% server CPU market share by 2030, while Nvidia is expanding beyond GPUs with its Vera CPU platform.

NVDA stock is up 10% year-to-date and 20% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 19% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 26%.

The iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) is up 123% during this period, while the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) is up 36%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<