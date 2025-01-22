Nvidia, Micron, Arm, Other Chip Stocks Surge As Trump Unveils $500B AI Venture: Retail Excitement Soars

While Nvidia and Arm will play a role in designing the computing system, chipmakers like TSMC, Micron, and Intel will likely benefit from the surge in demand for AI chips.

Nvidia, Micron, Arm, Other Chip Stocks Surge As Trump Unveils $500B AI Venture: Retail Excitement Soars
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 6:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 6:59 PM IST

Shares of AI bellwether Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Arm Holdings Plc. (ARM), and chipmaking companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), Micron Technology Inc. (MU), and Intel Corp. (INTC) surged in pre-market trade on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced the ‘Stargate Project’ worth $500 billion.

Semiconductor stocks will be among the key to watch out for as Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) backed OpenAI, and SoftBank Group are spearheading Stargate.

On the other hand, Nvidia and Arm are among the key technology partners of the Stargate project. Nvidia has been working with OpenAI since 2016, when CEO Jensen Huang hand-delivered the DGX-1 AI supercomputer to the AI startup.

While Nvidia and Arm will play a role in designing the computing system, chipmakers like TSMC, Micron, and Intel will likely benefit from the surge in demand for AI chips.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for the Nvidia stock entered the ‘bullish’ (64/100) territory as investors began to digest the impact of this AI joint venture on the company’s topline. Nvidia shares surged over 3% in pre-market at the time of writing.

NVDA retail sentiment.jpg NVDA sentiment and message volume January 22, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Arm Holdings stock witnessed a bigger surge, gaining over 6%, and retail sentiment turned ‘extremely bullish’ (92/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

ARM retail sentiment.jpg ARM sentiment and message volume January 22, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

As for chipmaking stocks, retail investors on Stocktwits were excited about the prospects of a surge in demand for AI chips due to the Stargate project.

Another user thinks Trump is throwing his weight behind chip companies, contrary to earlier expectations of him being harsh on them.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Amphenol Stock Surges Pre-Market On Strong Q4 Results, Optimistic Guidance: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Amphenol Stock Surges Pre-Market On Strong Q4 Results, Optimistic Guidance: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

J&J Stock Dips As 2025 Sales Guidance Misses Estimate, But Retail Mood Resilient

J&J Stock Dips As 2025 Sales Guidance Misses Estimate, But Retail Mood Resilient

Agilysys Stock Eyes 3-Month Lows After Sinking 20% Premarket On Mixed Q3 Results, Guidance Cut: Retail Mood Nosedives

Agilysys Stock Eyes 3-Month Lows After Sinking 20% Premarket On Mixed Q3 Results, Guidance Cut: Retail Mood Nosedives

Netflix Stock Teases $1,000 Resistance After Streaming Giant Wows Sell-Side, Retail With Beat-And-Raise Quarter

Netflix Stock Teases $1,000 Resistance After Streaming Giant Wows Sell-Side, Retail With Beat-And-Raise Quarter

Capital One Stock On Watch After Upbeat Q4 Earnings, Retail’s Optimistic

Capital One Stock On Watch After Upbeat Q4 Earnings, Retail’s Optimistic

Recent Stories

Has Pakistan gotten scared?: Ex-cricketer slams PCB for delaying Champion Trophy 2025 squad announcement hrd

‘Has Pakistan gotten scared?’: Ex-cricketer slams PCB for delaying Champion Trophy 2025 squad announcement

ISRO's satellite captures high-resolution images of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj dmn

ISRO's satellite captures high-resolution images of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

Yogi Adityanath govt unveils 320 km Vindhya Expressway, new bridges in Mahakumbh Cabinet meet

Yogi Adityanath govt unveils 320 km Vindhya Expressway, new bridges in Mahakumbh Cabinet meet

Amphenol Stock Surges Pre-Market On Strong Q4 Results, Optimistic Guidance: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Amphenol Stock Surges Pre-Market On Strong Q4 Results, Optimistic Guidance: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

J&J Stock Dips As 2025 Sales Guidance Misses Estimate, But Retail Mood Resilient

J&J Stock Dips As 2025 Sales Guidance Misses Estimate, But Retail Mood Resilient

Recent Videos

Chhaava Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal Brings the Legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to Life

Chhaava Trailer OUT! Vicky Kaushal Brings the Legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to Life

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | What Makes Abu Dhabi World's Safest City for 9 Consecutive Years?

Gulf Pulse | What Makes Abu Dhabi World's Safest City for 9 Consecutive Years?

Video Icon
Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs That Define Her Musical Evolution, From You Belong with Me to Exile

Taylor Swift's Top 10 Songs That Define Her Musical Evolution, From You Belong with Me to Exile

Video Icon
What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

What is Stargate? Trump Approves $500 Billion AI Project to Outpace China

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Infographic Hub | A Guided Tour Of White House As Donald Trump Becomes 47th US President

Video Icon