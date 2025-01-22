Nvidia, Micron, Arm, Other Chip Stocks Surge As Trump Unveils $500B AI Venture: Retail Excitement Soars

While Nvidia and Arm will play a role in designing the computing system, chipmakers like TSMC, Micron, and Intel will likely benefit from the surge in demand for AI chips.

Shares of AI bellwether Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Arm Holdings Plc. (ARM), and chipmaking companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), Micron Technology Inc. (MU), and Intel Corp. (INTC) surged in pre-market trade on Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced the ‘Stargate Project’ worth $500 billion.

Semiconductor stocks will be among the key to watch out for as Oracle Corp. (ORCL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) backed OpenAI, and SoftBank Group are spearheading Stargate.

On the other hand, Nvidia and Arm are among the key technology partners of the Stargate project. Nvidia has been working with OpenAI since 2016, when CEO Jensen Huang hand-delivered the DGX-1 AI supercomputer to the AI startup.

While Nvidia and Arm will play a role in designing the computing system, chipmakers like TSMC, Micron, and Intel will likely benefit from the surge in demand for AI chips.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits for the Nvidia stock entered the ‘bullish’ (64/100) territory as investors began to digest the impact of this AI joint venture on the company’s topline. Nvidia shares surged over 3% in pre-market at the time of writing.

NVDA sentiment and message volume January 22, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Arm Holdings stock witnessed a bigger surge, gaining over 6%, and retail sentiment turned ‘extremely bullish’ (92/100) from ‘neutral’ a day ago.

ARM sentiment and message volume January 22, 2025, as of 7 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

As for chipmaking stocks, retail investors on Stocktwits were excited about the prospects of a surge in demand for AI chips due to the Stargate project.

Another user thinks Trump is throwing his weight behind chip companies, contrary to earlier expectations of him being harsh on them.

