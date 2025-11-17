In a post on X, Ives expressed optimism about the AI bellwether’s upcoming earnings report, scheduled for November 19.

Dan Ives called Nvidia ‘a foundational piece of this AI Revolution’.

Analysts expect Nvidia to post a Q3 revenue of $54.8 billion and EPS of $1.25.

Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, has doubled down on his bullish stance on Nvidia, calling it one of the indisputable forces behind the AI revolution.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Ives expressed optimism about the AI bellwether’s upcoming earnings report, scheduled for November 19.

“Nvidia is a foundational piece of this AI Revolution and we expect Nvidia will

handily exceed Street estimates this week,” Ives said in the post.

Third-Quarter Expectation

According to Fiscal AI data, analysts expect Nvidia to post a Q3 revenue of $54.8 billion and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<