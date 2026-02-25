Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, said in an interview with CNBC, that Nvidia’s chips are fueling the AI revolution.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) is massively underestimated by Wall Street analysts, said Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, on Wednesday, ahead of the chipmaker’s widely-anticipated fourth-quarter (Q4) results.

In an interview with CNBC, Ives said that given the timing of the market, demand for artificial intelligence, and the company’s chips that are fueling the AI revolution, Nvidia’s earnings are “pivotal.”

Ives added that he is expecting “gold medal performance” from the company.

Shares of NVDA were trading 2% higher at the time of writing.

