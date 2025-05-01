Huang also stated that Chinese tech giant Huawei is one of the most formidable technology companies in the world.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang reportedly said on Wednesday that China is not behind in artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, while lauding Chinese tech giant Huawei.

Huang warned that while China may be “right behind” the U.S. for now, the gap is narrow. “We are very close,” he said, as per a CNBC report. “Remember this is a long-time, infinite race.” The CEO was speaking at a tech conference in Washington.

Huang also stated that Huawei is “one of the most formidable technology companies in the world,” and noted that the company is “incredible” in computing and network tech necessary to advance AI.

“They have made enormous progress in the last several years,” he said.

Shares of Nvidia rose over the past 12 months as demand for its chips increased amid the AI boom. However, the company is now faced with hurdles, including President Trump’s tariffs and other restrictions on the shipment of chips to China.

Earlier on Wednesday, Seaport Research analyst Jay Goldberg initiated coverage of the company with a rare ‘Sell’ rating.

With upside appearing "fully understood," the bias is towards the downside with concerns about geopolitics, supply chain missteps, deployment delays, and growing scrutiny of AI spending by customers, the analyst told investors.

However, most analysts are bullish on the stock. According to data from Koyfin, of the 62 analysts covering Nvidia tracked by the platform, 12 have rated it a "Strong Buy," 43 have given it a "Buy" rating, while seven rate it a "Hold."

NVDA stock is down by about 23% this year, but up by about 24% over the past 12 months.

