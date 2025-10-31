The Jensen Huang-led company has been quick to strike GPU supply deals and invest in AI companies, leveraging its leadership in the AI chip market.

Samsung said this will mark a significant milestone in its efforts to lead the global shift toward AI-driven manufacturing.

Nvidia’s stock has gained over 51% year-to-date, with the gain for October at 8.7% with a session to go.

Samsung also said it was collaborating with Nvidia on its high-bandwidth memory chip (HBM4).

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) shares are poised to open higher on Friday after South Korean electronics giant and chipmaker Samsung announced an artificial intelligence (AI) partnership with the Jensen Huang-led company.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nvidia’s stock fell 2% on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not bring up the company’s Blackwell AI chip in his talks with China’s Xi Jinping in South Korea.

Nvidia’s Samsung Deal

In a statement released on Friday, Samsung said it plans to establish a new AI Megafactory by deploying more than 50,000 Nvidia GPUs. The company stated that this will mark a significant milestone in its efforts to lead the global shift toward AI-driven manufacturing. It now sees AI embedded throughout its entire manufacturing flow, accelerating development and production of next-generation semiconductors, mobile devices and robotics.

“The Samsung AI Factory goes beyond traditional automation, serving as an intelligent manufacturing platform that connects and interprets the immense data generated across chip design, production and equipment operations,” the South Korean company said.

The company said it will implement Nvidia accelerated computing to scale its AI Factory and accelerate digital twin manufacturing powered by Nvidia Omniverse libraries. Samsung also said it was collaborating with Nvidia on its high-bandwidth memory chip (HBM4).

Retail Traders Get Buzzing

On Stocktwits, Nvidia quickly became one of the top five trending tickers early Friday following the news, with sentiment ‘extremely bullish’ among retail traders heading into the premarket session amid ‘extremely high’ message volume. Optimism has been extremely high this week after Nvidia became the first ever publicly listed company to hit the exalted $5 trillion market cap mark.

Nvidia’s Abounding Order Book

While delivering the keynote address at the GTC Washington event this week, Huang said the company has a $500 billion Blackwell and Rubin revenue backlog through 2026, based on expectations for 20 million GPU sales.

Nvidia has been quick to strike GPU supply deals and invest in AI companies, leveraging its leadership in the AI chip market. Among the deals announced by the company this year are expanded partnerships with cloud service providers Alphabet and Oracle, a strategic alliance with OpenAI to build 10 gigawatt (GW) of computing capacity, a $1 billion partnership with Nokia, and an equity investment in Elon Musk’s xAI.

NVIDIA's stock has gained over 51% year-to-date, comfortably outpacing the S&P 500 and Nasdaq benchmarks.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<