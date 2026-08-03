The company, among other things, is doubling capacity at its Utah facilities to deliver solid rocket motors and nearly tripling capacity at the Allegany Ballistics Lab in West Virginia.

Northrop has signed two multi-year framework agreements totaling over $3 billion and will work alongside the U.S. Department of War and Lockheed Martin.

The War Department said the initiative is a direct application of its strategy, which prioritizes engaging directly with key suppliers at all levels of the industrial base.

The announcement also closely follows the War Department’s latest award to Lockheed Martin for up to $53.86 billion for PAC-3 systems.

Northrop Grumman (NOC) attracted significant investor attention on Monday after the company was chosen by the U.S. government to increase the stockpile of interceptor missile components as part of two separate agreements totaling $3 billion.

The company will work with the Department of War and larger rival Lockheed Martin (LMT) to triple the production of Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) and quadruple the production of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) systems.

A Closer Look At The ‘Arsenal Of Freedom’

The initiative, which mainly focuses on having a critical munitions and technology reserve, is a key security agenda of the current Trump administration, which Secretary Pete Hegseth is overseeing.

The Department of War said the agreement establishes a framework for working with suppliers across the spectrum to stabilize the defense supply chain. "Building the Arsenal of Freedom requires robust, dynamic supply chains at every level of the industrial base," said Michael Duffey, Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment.

The agreement comes against the backdrop of a broader uptick in the defense industry for missile and unmanned systems as the conflict between the U.S. and Iran continues to intensify in the Strait of Hormuz. The announcement also closely follows the War Department’s latest award to Lockheed Martin for up to $53.86 billion for PAC-3 systems, as U.S. concerns mount over a depleting arsenal due to conflicts in Iran and Ukraine, Reuters reported.

Details On NOC’s Agreements

To keep up with its commitments, the company is doubling the capacity to deliver solid rocket motors at its Utah facilities, nearly tripling the capacity at the Allegany Ballistics Lab in West Virginia, and increasing solid rocket motor capacity by 25% at its Elkton, Maryland facility.

Northrop will supply components, including solid rocket motors and ignition safety devices, for the U.S.’ integrated air and missile defense capabilities under the $2 billion framework, and separately, increase monthly deliveries of THAAD components over seven years under the $1 billion agreement.

What Does Retail Think About NOC

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward NOC remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the last 24 hours.

One user on the platform cheered the announcement and said that if the company’s execution holds, the market may start pricing a cleaner defense growth runway.

View this Stocktwits post

NOC stock has declined more than 4% so far this year and is down roughly 7% over the past 12 months.

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