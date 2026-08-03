Amazon has taken over two years to reach the $3 trillion market capitalization from the $2 trillion milestone reached in June 2024.

The milestone also comes in the aftermath of Amazon’s second-quarter earnings.

The company increased its capital spending budget to $220 billion this year, the highest for a Wall Street company.

Roth Capital, in a note to clients over the weekend, said the company is demonstrating the highest AI return on invested capital.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) attracted significant investor attention on Monday after hitting a fresh record high, which helped the U.S. e-commerce and technology giant cross the $3 trillion valuation for the first time.

As of this writing, the stock hit a new all-time high of $287.17 in the current trading session, which helped the company achieve the important milestone and join the likes of its Magnificent 7 peers, Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL).

Amazon has taken over two years to reach the $3 trillion market capitalization from the $2 trillion milestone reached in June 2024. According to data from Koyfin, Wall Street sentiment on the company is extremely bullish, with 62 out of 65 analysts covering the stock, rating it a ‘Buy’ or higher. The stock has no sell ratings.

AMZN’s $3 Trillion Comes Soon After Q2

The milestone also comes in the aftermath of its second-quarter earnings. Last week, the company reported strong top- and bottom-line beats and announced that it expects to spend up to $220 billion in capital expenditure, up from the $200 billion it previously guided.

Amazon has the highest spending budget on Wall Street earmarked for this year as the tech behemoth aggressively pours resources into bringing online the infrastructure that will power artificial intelligence and to maintain a lead against rival hyperscalers. The company had said its spending will be mainly driven by AWS data centers, specialized chips, and memory costs.

Roth Capital in a note to clients over the weekend said the company is demonstrating the highest AI return on invested capital vs. peers, TheFly reported. The firm expects Amazon to earn faster returns on investment as its spending shifts toward cheaper servers.

What Does Retail Think About AMZN

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward AMZN remained in ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes over the last 24 hours.

One user on the platform cheered the milestone, saying the market continues to reward Amazon’s growth story.

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Another user highlighted Amazon’s stock movement, saying this kind of reaction shows that investors are still willing to reward strong fundamentals.

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AMZN stock has gained more than 24% so far this year, outperforming the S&P 500 and its peers in the $3 trillion market cap club.

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