Cantor Fitzgerald was favorable on all three names and stated the reduced targets were attributable to modified valuation assumptions, not a longer-term outlook.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst Ramsey El-Assal lowered its price target on Coinbase to $184 from $250 while maintaining an 'Overweight' rating.

He also cut the price target on Strategy to $186 from $212 and kept an 'Overweight' rating.

Robinhood saw its price target lowered to $115 from $130, with Cantor Fitzgerald reiterating its 'Overweight' rating.

Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price targets on Coinbase Global (COIN), Strategy (MSTR), and Robinhood Markets (HOOD) on Monday but retained an 'Overweight' rating on all three stocks.

Analyst Ramsey El-Assal lowered Coinbase to $184 from $250, Strategy to $186 from $212, and Robinhood to $115 from $130. The analyst was still positive on all three names and said the lower targets were due to updated valuation assumptions, rather than a change in the longer-term view.

Crypto Stocks Under Pressure

The reset comes amid a broad-based market sell-off in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto-related stocks. Bitcoin’s price has fallen roughly 21% over the last three months, pushing market sentiment down around exchanges, brokers, and corporate treasury firms alike.

The market-structure bill is viewed as a key catalyst for U.S.-listed crypto platforms like Coinbase, with the CLARITY Act having been in the limelight as it wends its way through Congress, with five days left before the August recess. Last week, Coinbase reported revenue of $1.22 billion in its second quarter (Q2), a decrease from $1.50 billion the previous year and below analysts' projections of $1.29 billion on Koyfin. COIN stock was up over 1% in midday trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around COIN remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Meanwhile, Strategy has come under criticism for its recent Bitcoin sale, a break from its long-known accumulation strategy that defined the Michael Saylor-led firm. As of Monday, Strategy has a USD Reserve balance of $4 billion. MSTR’s stock was up over 1% in midday trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘normal’ levels over the past day.

Robinhood's Tokenization Push

Robinhood has continued with its crypto expansion while also looking at sources of revenue. Robinhood Chain’s tokenized Nvidia (NVDA) and Tesla (TSLA) stock offerings are off-limits to U.S. individuals, but the permissionless network, which enables 24/7 trading, has prompted questions about whether AI agents and third-party wallets could circumvent such restrictions, as per reports. The company has also received its U.K. crypto registration ahead of the country’s new regulatory regime taking effect.

HOOD stock was up over 4% in midday trade. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD remained in the ‘bullish’ zone, while chatter stayed at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Read also: Eric Trump-Backed American Bitcoin Tops 8,000 BTC Reserve After Record Quarterly Mining Output

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