Bank of America recommends purchasing select stocks, including Spotify, Ralph Lauren, RB Global, DoorDash, and Cisco Systems, ahead of their quarterly financial releases.

Wall Street analysts at Bank of America believe several high-performing companies present compelling buying opportunities prior to releasing their quarterly results.

Growth tailwinds range from artificial intelligence initiatives and currency stabilization to tariff relief and expanding market share across key sectors.

Several major corporate releases scheduled for early August are expected to serve as key triggers for potential stock re-ratings.

As the corporate reporting season gathers momentum, Bank of America has highlighted several top-tier equities positioned for notable upside ahead of their quarterly financial updates.

Equity analysts at BofA view companies such as Spotify Technology (SPOT), Ralph Lauren (RL), DoorDash (DASH), and Cisco Systems (CSCO) as attractive pre-earnings buys with solid multi-quarter growth trajectories, according to research screened by CNBC.

SPOT stock was down 2%, DASH rose 3%, and CSCO fell 1% on Monday.

BofA Outlook On SPOT, DASH, CSCO, RL

Spotify Technology: Bank of America analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich reaffirmed her bullish stance on the audio streaming titan ahead of its August 4 earnings report. The investment bank projects second-quarter results to demonstrate steady underlying key performance indicators (KPIs) alongside accelerating revenue growth, largely supported by easing foreign exchange headwinds.

Following Spotify’s investor event in May, the firm expressed heightened confidence in the platform's strategic direction. While the company's ultimate positioning in the artificial intelligence landscape remains in its early stages, analysts highlighted Spotify's impressive AI product roadmap and ongoing development efforts. Strong pricing power and upcoming digital initiatives further reinforce the buy thesis following a 9% stock rally in July.

Ralph Lauren (RL): Apparel giant Ralph Lauren remains on track to sustain its multi-quarter "beat and raise" pattern as it prepares to report financial metrics on August 4. Analyst Kendall Toscano noted that the stock presents a compelling valuation, arguing that investor concerns over demand deceleration are overdone.

The bank highlights continued strength in sales volume and average unit retail (AUR) metrics, accompanied by potential gross margin expansion driven by a favorable tariff climate. Bank of America maintains that long-term, margin-accretive expansion opportunities persist across underpenetrated geographic regions and product lines.

DoorDash (DASH): DoorDash’s year-to-date stock underperformance presents a favorable setup for a valuation re-rating in the second half of 2026, according to Bank of America analysts.

The brokerage emphasized that the delivery platform’s strategic cost guidance provides significant operational and expense flexibility. Analysts anticipate year-over-year margin enhancement alongside accelerating product rollouts entering 2027, positioning the equity for a potential rebound as profitability trends improve.

Cisco Systems (CSCO): Heading into its upcoming earnings disclosure, networking giant Cisco Systems remains a key focus for institutional investors evaluating enterprise tech demand.

Bank of America’s outlook centers on four primary catalysts: continued momentum in artificial intelligence order flows and backlog conversion, accelerating revenue growth within its Campus business segment, gross margin stabilization despite rising memory costs and cloud infrastructure shifts, and the formal rollout of fiscal year 2027 financial guidance.

CSCO, DASH, SPOT: Retail View

Retail sentiment was ‘extremely bullish’ for SPOT stock, ‘bullish’ for DASH and ‘bearish’ for CSCO, with ‘normal’ message volumes across the three stocks.

CSCO stock has gained 47% year-to-date, SPOT lost 16%, and DASH slipped 13%.

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