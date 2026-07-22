Nike will revamp its China business by focusing on online sales through official channels.

Nike will phase out many partner-run online stores as it seeks a more consistent shopping experience.

The retailer is shifting online sales to its official website, app and flagship stores on Tmall, JD.com and Douyin starting in 2027.

Nike’s Greater China revenue fell 12% to $1.3 billion in Q4.

Nike Inc. (NKE) stock is heading toward its second week of losses even as the company is set to overhaul its online business in China by removing thousands of third-party distributors and directing shoppers to its official digital storefronts to strengthen brand consistency and deepen consumer engagement in one of its largest international markets.

Nike Moves To Rebuild Its China Marketplace

Nike is reshaping its approach in Greater China as the sportswear giant looks to create a more unified shopping experience. The retail giant plans to concentrate its online presence on official Nike shopping destinations across major Chinese digital platforms, including Tmall, JD.com and Douyin, as well as Nike’s own website and app, beginning in January 2027.

“Our connection with athletes remains strong, but the marketplace is not where it needs to be,” said Cathy Sparks, Nike’s new vice president and general manager of Greater China.

For years, Nike products have been available through thousands of online storefronts operated by retail partners and secondary distributors across China. Under the new plan, many partner-run online stores will no longer sell Nike products. “As part of this change, with some exceptions across licensee partners, partner-operated online storefronts will transition out of selling Nike products.”

Nike is making these changes as competition in China's sportswear market grows. Local brands like Anta Sports and others have become more popular, putting greater pressure on global brands like Nike.

Nike stock edged 0.02% higher overnight, ahead of Wednesday.

Nike Q4 Sales In China Weakened

Greater China was Nike's weakest performer in the fourth quarter, with revenue falling 12% to $1.3 billion, led by declines in footwear, apparel and equipment sales. Profit in Greater China also dropped 20% to $243 million.

Speaking during the earnings call, Nike CEO Elliott Hill said weak demand has forced the company to offer more discounts, hurting sales and future wholesale orders. Lower consumer spending and fewer shoppers have also weighed on business.

Instead of focusing on economic challenges, Nike plans to improve its products, brand and operations while working more closely with athletes, customers and retail partners.

What NKE Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in ‘bearish’ territory with a 61% slump in message volume over the last week.

A user said, “even if revs[revenue] in china take a hit, margins will improve, as they essentially will cut off the middle man. Short term pain for long term gain, imo. Time will tell.

Another user said, “I think it's time for retailers to really think about the stock price. Also, think financially about efficient share buybacks; at these prices, you have a historic opportunity. We're at all-time lows, and I'm not wrong, this will soon be in triple digits!”

NKE stock has cratered 32% year-to-date.

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