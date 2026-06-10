Nio exported 403 vehicles in May, representing only 0.27% of its global deliveries during the same period.

Nio has targeted "several thousand" overseas deliveries in 2026 and plans to expand into 40 countries and regions by the end of the year.

Firefly drove the export rebound, accounting for nearly half of the group's exports so far this year.

Onvo's overseas presence remained minimal, with exports of just five vehicles in May.

U.S.-listed shares of Nio, Inc. (NIO) slid 4% in overnight trading ahead of Wednesday as investors weighed the EV maker's overseas expansion after fresh industry data showed exports remained a tiny fraction of overall sales despite the company's ambitious overseas plans.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nio’s U.S.-listed stock fell over 3% on Tuesday to end at 5.28, its lowest level in over two weeks.

Nio Export Volumes Remain Modest

Data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) showed that Nio exported 88 vehicles from China in May across its three brands: Nio, Onvo, and Firefly. While that was double April's 44 units, exports represented just 0.23% of the group's 37,705 deliveries during the month. The company's global deliveries surged 62% from a year ago in May to their highest monthly level of 2026.

In the first five months of 2026, Nio exported 403 vehicles, up from 315 in April and ahead of year-ago levels. However, exports account for just 0.27% of the 150,526 vehicles the company delivered globally during the same period.

Earlier this year, Nio co-founder Qin Lihong said the company aims to deliver "several thousand" vehicles overseas in 2026 while preparing for broader international expansion over the next few years. At the current pace, annual exports would remain well below that target. CEO William Li has also said that the company plans to operate in 40 countries and regions by the end of the year, up from 20 at the end of 2025.

Firefly Drives Nearly Half Of Nio's Exports

Nio's recent export growth was driven by Firefly, the group's compact EV brand that the EV maker has positioned as its spearhead for international expansion. Firefly shipped 59 vehicles overseas in May, up from just seven in April. The brand has expanded beyond its initial launches in Norway and the Netherlands into markets including Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Portugal, Singapore and Thailand.

In May, Firefly exported 189 vehicles, nearly matching Nio's 195-unit total and accounting for almost half of the group's exports this year. The export rebound comes as Firefly continues to gain traction domestically. The brand delivered 5,663 vehicles in May, up 14% from April and 54% from a year earlier.

Nio also unveiled a limited-edition Firefly "Pixel Player Special Edition" on Wednesday, a retro gaming-themed model limited to 333 units and priced 13.4% above the standard version as the company looks to attract younger buyers, CnEVPost reported.

Nio And Onvo Exports Remain Limited

The premium Nio brand exported 24 vehicles in May, down 27% from April. The ES6, marketed overseas as the EL6, was the brand's top-exported model, followed by the ES8 and the ET5 Touring. Exports also included a small number of ET5 sedans and ET9 flagship sedans. Notably, most shipments are heading to newer markets such as Uzbekistan, Costa Rica and Armenia rather than Nio's established European markets.

The company previously said that European customers will not receive the latest model refreshes until late 2027, while it transitions the region toward a distributor-led structure to reduce costs.

Meanwhile, Onvo's overseas footprint remains even smaller. The sub-brand exported just five vehicles in May, including four L60 SUVs and one L90. Through the first five months of the year, Onvo exported only 19 vehicles. The brand remains heavily focused on China, where deliveries jumped to 12,029 vehicles in May after the launches of the L80 and refreshed L90.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About NIO?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Nio was ‘bearish’ amid a 40% rise in 24-hour message volume.

NIO sentiment and message volume as of June 10 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$NIO buying NIO today is like buying SpaceX IPO Friday [trading debut] @ $10.0.”

View this Stocktwits post

Another user said, “$NIO $20 Billion Revenues, $7 Billion Cash, Profitable, $12 Billion market cap. Trading 0.6x sales, 1.7x cash. There is no other EV company priced anywhere near these ridiculously low levels.”

View this Stocktwits post

Nio’s U.S.-listed stock has jumped 47% over the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<