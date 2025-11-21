CEO William Li set an aggressive December target for the new ES8 as Nio works to stabilize performance heading into its Q4 results.

The company has already surpassed last year’s full-year deliveries and is pushing expansion across its Onvo and Firefly brands.

Investors remain focused on Nio’s upcoming earnings, where Wall Street expects stronger revenue and narrower losses.

Nio shares rose 0.7% in premarket trade on Friday after CEO William Li laid out an aggressive December delivery target for the company’s new ES8 SUV at the Guangzhou International Auto Show, a development that came just a day after the company’s U.S.-listed stock hit a three-month low following an eleven-session slide.

CEO Targets December Surge For ES8

Li told attendees that the company is going all out to deliver more than 15,000 units of the new ES8 in December, calling the push essential for Nio’s fourth-quarter (Q4) profitability goals. He acknowledged that while Nio’s strategic direction remains intact, execution needs to improve, according to remarks shared by an investor attending the event on X.

The ES8, unveiled at Nio Day in September, has been a key driver of the brand’s latest volume plans. The model has seen strong demand after the company slashed prices by nearly 30% from the previous generation and offered additional support for customers facing delivery delays.

Delivery Momentum

Nio delivered 221,970 vehicles in 2024. By October, the company had already delivered 241,618 vehicles year-to-date, surpassing last year’s full-year total with two months remaining.

If Nio hits Li’s goal of more than 15,000 ES8 deliveries in December, the company’s 2025 tally would end the year well above its 2024 output and underscore the ES8’s role in the company’s volume strategy.

Broader Expansion Ahead Of Earnings

The commitment comes as Nio accelerates cost-cutting and diversifies revenue streams to meet its stated goal of reaching break-even in Q4. The company added two lower-priced brands, including Onvo and Firefly, to capture mass-market demand and expand its footprint across China and overseas.

Group deliveries reached 40,397 vehicles in October, nearly double the previous year. Nio posted a second-quarter net loss of $697.2 million.

Investors are watching closely ahead of Nio’s results, set for release on Nov. 25, with Wall Street expecting revenue of $3.14 billion and narrower losses on both EBITDA and EBIT metrics.

ES8 Capacity And Customer Commitments

The third-generation ES8 quickly amassed a substantial backlog after launch. By late September, Nio’s app showed production capacity sold out through 2025, with deliveries expected to stretch into March 2026. Nio is committed to covering customer losses tied to reduced incentives as China’s NEV purchase-tax exemption phases out in 2026, and said it will compensate buyers for delivery delays exceeding 8 weeks.

Li previously said ES8 production capacity would reach 10,000 units per month in October and 15,000 in December, setting the stage for the delivery goal restated at the auto show.

Stocktwits Users Show Muted Interest

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Nio was ‘neutral’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

NIO sentiment and message volume as of November 21 | Source: Stocktwits

Nio’s U.S.-listed stock has declined 24% so far in 2025.

