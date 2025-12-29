The 40,000th third-generation ES8 SUV was delivered to an owner in Zhongshan, Guangdong, CEO and co-founder William Li said in a social media post.

This is the fastest model priced over 400,000 RMB ($56,911) to reach the 40k milestone in China, said Li.

The 40,000th delivery milestone comes just 11 days after the 30,000th unit was delivered.

Nio also opened its 200th battery swap station in Shanghai, marking another milestone.

Nio Inc. (NIO) delivered its 40,000th third-generation ES8, its flagship electric sports utility vehicle (SUV), in just 100 days after it was first launched.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The company’s CEO and co-founder, William Li, announced in an X post, adding that this is the fastest model priced over 400,000 RMB ($56,911) to reach the 40k milestone in China.

The 40,000th third-generation ES8 was delivered to an owner in Zhongshan, Guangdong, Li said, adding that the owner’s switch from a luxury ICE SUV to the All-New ES8 indicated that “the golden era of large, three-row battery-electric SUVs is here.”

Nio’s U.S.-listed shares climbed over 1.5% in Monday’s premarket trade.

Luxury SUV Details

Chinese car-maker Nio launched the third-generation ES8 on September 20, 2025, coinciding with Nio Day. Deliveries began the following day on September 21. The new model uses Nio's advanced NT 3.0 platform and is among the company’s most expensive cars.

The 40,000th third-generation ES8 delivery milestone also comes just 11 days after the 30,000th unit was delivered. The delivery meets the company’s year-end target of reaching an annual production capacity of about 40,000 units by the end of 2025, as promised by Li at the SUV launch event.

Separately, Nio’s 200th battery swap station opened in Shanghai, marking another milestone for the car maker. The latest Nio battery swap station opened on December 28, according to a CnEVPost report. Nio has 3,655 swap stations in total and has completed over 90 million battery swaps, according to data from its website.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NIO shares trended in the ‘bearish’ territory amid ‘low’ message levels over the past day.

One bullish user pointed out the company’s moat, highlighting its growing swap stations, among other factors.

Another bullish user predicted a price range of $20-$30 for the company’s shares in 2026. Shares of Nio were trading around $5.16 a piece at the time of writing.



U.S.-listed shares of NIO are up over 16% in the past year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

(1 RMB = $0.14)

