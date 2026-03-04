The company has launched Malaysia’s first Nvidia-powered AI GPU Computing Center through its subsidiary V Gallant Sdn Bhd.

VCI Global (VCIG) stated on Wednesday that it has taken a major step in Southeast Asia’s AI infrastructure market by officially launching Malaysia’s first Nvidia-powered AI GPU Computing Center through its subsidiary V Gallant Sdn Bhd.

The center went live on March 3, marking a milestone in the company’s transition to high-margin ownership of AI infrastructure and recurring revenue generation.

Alongside the center, the company unveiled Intelli-X, an Enterprise Large Language Model (LLM) platform designed to securely deploy generative AI and automate workflows for regulated industries, government agencies, and SMEs.

Following the announcement, VCI Global stock traded over 75% in Wednesday’s premarket.

