The company said it has achieved more than a 20-fold increase in its commercial footprint and a 33-fold jump in EEG/ERP brain scan volumes over the past year.

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (AIFF) on Wednesday reported a notable surge in its operations, including an expansion of its commercial presence and brain scan activity.

Firefly now partners with 99 commercial sites, collectively completing over 10,800 EEG/ERP brain scans by the end of 2025, a breakout surge of 1,880% and 3,227% respectively, from 2024 figures.

Following the update, Firefly Neuroscience stock traded over 45% in Wednesday’s premarket.

