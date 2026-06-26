Nio’s weekly orders jumped 195% year-over-year, the strongest annual gain in the tracker, while Tesla’s two-week orders rose 5%.

Nio logged 14,500 orders in the latest week and 34,000 over two weeks, versus Tesla’s 12,600 and 25,700.

The Chinese EV maker needs 42,939 to 47,939 June deliveries to meet Q2 guidance, which would require a 14% to 27% jump from May.

Nio CEO William Li expects NEVs to exceed 90% of China’s new-car market by 2030.

U.S.-listed shares of Nio, Inc. (NIO) are in focus ahead of June delivery data after Deutsche Bank’s latest China NEV order tracker showed Nio drawing more new orders than Tesla in China, even as both automakers slipped week-over-week.

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Nio’s U.S.-listed shares declined 3% on Thursday, with shares on track to post their fourth straight week in the red.

Nio Orders Beat Tesla In China

Nio drew 14,500 new orders in the week of June 15 to 21 and 34,000 across the two-week period ended June 21, according to Deutsche Bank’s tracker. Analysts at the bank called weekly new orders a “demand leading indicator” for the sector, giving investors an early read before official June delivery reports land on July 1, EV noted.

Tesla logged 12,600 new orders in the latest week and 25,700 across the same two-week period. Tesla’s weekly figure fell 4%, while Nio’s dropped 26% from the prior week. However, on a year-over-year basis, Nio’s latest weekly orders jumped 195% from 4,900, the strongest annual gain in the tracker. Tesla’s two-week orders rose 5% from last year.

Nio delivered 37,705 vehicles in May, its highest monthly total of 2026. But its second-quarter guidance of 110,000 to 115,000 vehicles means it needs between 42,939 and 47,939 deliveries in June. This would require a sequential increase of 14% to 27% over May. Meanwhile, deliveries of the ES9 flagship SUV began June 1, broadening a lineup whose May volume was led by the third-generation ES8.

Tesla China Demand Looks Muted

On the other hand, Tesla’s China demand looked more muted in the tracker. The company remains reliant on the Model 3 and Model Y, its only models sold in the country. In the broader China EV market, most major brands rose week-over-week, while Geely, Nio, Tesla and Huawei-backed HIMA were the main decliners. BYD remained the clear leader, accounting for more than 40% of the two-week total across the nine tracked brands.

Nio Bets On Pure-EV Future

Nio CEO William Li said at the 2026 Nio Partner Day that new-energy vehicles (NEVs) could exceed 90% of China’s new-car market by 2030, with pure-electric models also making up more than 90% of the NEV market by then, CnEVPost noted.

China’s NEV penetration already hit a record 62.9% in May, while battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounted for 67.1% of NEV retail sales. The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) expects June NEV retail sales to reach around 1.05 million units, with penetration climbing to about 63.6%. China’s NEV retail sales fell 7.5% year-over-year in May, marking the fifth straight monthly decline. Nio, however, has outperformed the market. It delivered 150,526 vehicles from January to May, up 69% from a year ago.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About Nio?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NIO improved to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ levels a day ago amid ‘normal’ message volume.

NIO sentiment and message volume as of June 25| Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$NIO if tomorrow we hit 10000 es9 then 7000 till June 26 + another 1400 till end month 8400 es9. I Hope for 11000 es8 end we have 20000 only for these Two models.”

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Another user said, “$NIO According to those figures, Nio is now delivering the 3rd highest number of EVs behind BYD and Geely. And I think BYD and Geely’s figures includes ICE cars. We have surpassed Tesla. Yet here we sit. Not for much longer, me thinks.”

View this Stocktwits post

Nio’s U.S.-listed shares have risen 36% over the past year.

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