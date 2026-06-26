Hims had 2.6 million subscribers in Q1, up 9% year over year, with Q2 expected to show how much the Novo deal is helping demand.

Hims partnered with Novo Nordisk in March to offer branded weight-loss drugs.

Employer GLP-1 coverage cuts could push more patients toward cash-pay telehealth platforms such as Hims.

Hims’ GLP-1 subscription costs $39 for the first month and $149 afterward, excluding medication costs.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) are eyeing a monthly gain as investors reassess the telehealth company’s weight-loss opportunity after Novo Nordisk called Hims one of its most “voluminous” telehealth partners.

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HIMS stock is up 25% so far this month, but shares are on track to snap a four-week winning streak after falling 8% this week.

Hims Q2 Print To Test Novo Deal Impact

Hims announced in March that it would work with Novo to offer branded weight-loss drugs while continuing to sell compounded versions in permitted special doses or formulations. Novo U.S. executive Jamey Millar said Hims & Hers has since become one of the drugmaker’s most “voluminous” telehealth partners, according to Reuters.

Hims had 2.6 million subscribers in the first quarter, up 9% from a year earlier. Morningstar said second-quarter results should offer a clearer read on how much the Novo partnership is helping subscriber growth and weight-loss demand.

Hims Could Gain From Cash-Pay Demand For GLP-1

Meanwhile, broader market factors may also favor Hims. Employers are facing rising costs to cover GLP-1 drugs such as Novo’s Wegovy and Eli Lilly’s Zepbound and Mounjaro, prompting some companies to reconsider coverage. About 43% of employers covered GLP-1 drugs for weight loss in 2025, with a similar share expected in 2026. However, 10% of employers that currently cover the drugs apparently plan to drop coverage in 2027.

This could push more patients into direct-to-consumer channels, including telehealth platforms that bundle provider access, subscriptions, and medication pathways. Hims’ GLP-1 users pay $39 for the first month and $149 for the following months for access to unlimited clinical consultations, excluding medication costs.

Novo and Eli Lilly are also pushing direct cash-pay channels through NovoCare and LillyDirect, with Wegovy and Foundayo pills starting at $149 per month for cash-pay users.

Analysts Weigh Novo, Peptide Upside

Wall Street has also started to factor in the Novo deal. Barclays last week raised its price target on Hims & Hers to $39 from $29 and kept an ‘Overweight’ rating on the stock. The firm said that weight loss and other contributors could drive a major acceleration in revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) in the second half of 2026. Barclays also pointed to its alternative data showing a “clear inflection post-Novo” since the partnership was announced on March 9.

Separately, Leerink reiterated its ‘Market Perform’ rating and $25 price target ahead of the July 23-24 Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee meeting, which will review whether seven peptides should be added to the FDA’s 503A Bulk List. The firm said peptides that could become Hims’ next major product category beyond 2027, though the FDA will make the final call.

How Do Retail Traders Feel About HIMS?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for HIMS was ‘bearish’ amid ‘normal’ message volume.

HIMS sentiment and message volume as of June 25| Source: Stocktwits

One user said, “$HIMS increased my position to 800 shares today. Feels like this latest market flush is coming to an end soon”

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Another user said, “$HIMS added 500 shares on the dip. Peptide wave is coming whether you’re prepared or not”

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HIMS stock has declined 21% over the past year.

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