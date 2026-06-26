Robinhood said that the total offering comprised $2.0 billion from 0% convertible senior notes due 2029 and $200 million from the over-allotment option exercised by the initial purchasers.

The company said that the net proceeds from the offering amounted to about $2.169 billion after deducting discounts and estimated expenses.

The company said that it intends to use some of the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including organic growth investments, potential acquisitions and capital expenditures.

Robinhood has rolled out several products in 2026, including Agentic Trading and the Agentic Credit Card.

Shares of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) slipped nearly 3% in the overnight session headed into Friday, even as the company announced a fundraise of $2.2 billion via the closing of its previously announced private offering.

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The total offering comprises the previously announced $2.0 billion in 0% convertible senior notes due 2029 and the full $200 million overallotment option exercised by the initial purchasers.

HOOD: Deal Proceeds

The brokerage firm said that the net proceeds from the offering amounted to about $2.169 billion after deducting discounts and estimated expenses.

Robinhood noted that it used about $290 million from the offering to repurchase 2.743 million shares of its Class A common stock, and that it used $123.2 million of the proceeds to fund the costs of the capped call transactions.

The company added that it intends to use the remaining proceeds, if any, for general corporate purposes, including organic growth investments, potential acquisitions and capital expenditures.

Robinhood also said it may repurchase additional shares of its Class A common stock under its stock repurchase program.

“Our business continues to grow rapidly as we deliver industry-leading products to our customers,” Shiv Verma, Chief Financial Officer of the company, said. “And this transaction gives us even more strategic flexibility to invest for future growth.”

Robinhood Product Launches

Robinhood accelerated its product expansion in 2026 with a series of launches spanning AI, prediction markets, and digital assets. In February, the company introduced Robinhood Chain, a financial-grade Ethereum Layer-2 network built on Arbitrum to support tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), decentralized finance, and 24/7 trading. It also expanded its advanced trading suite by preparing to launch perpetual futures for U.S. customers in June.

In late May, Robinhood unveiled Agentic Trading and the Agentic Credit Card, enabling customers to connect third-party AI assistants to autonomously manage portfolios, execute trades, and make purchases.

“In the first few weeks of agentic trading on Robinhood, over 50,000 customers have opened agentic trading accounts and are trading millions of dollars per day of equities and options,” CEO Vlad Tenev said in a post on X.

“Writing and executing sophisticated strategies or optimizing your everyday spending no longer depends on your technical background, but on the quality of your ideas.”

Additionally, building on the growing popularity of event contracts, the company also rolled out 2026 FIFA World Cup prediction markets, allowing eligible users to trade on tournament outcomes through its CFTC-regulated exchange, Rothera.

The company further strengthened its digital asset business in June by completing the WonderFi acquisition, expanding its crypto offerings and establishing a stronger presence in the Canadian market.

HOOD Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD stock was in the ‘bearish’ territory at the time of writing amid ‘low’ message volumes.

HOOD stock has declined nearly 19% in 2026.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<