AI infrastructure plan, SpaceX exposure, and Nasdaq compliance update boosted investor sentiment.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals’ subsidiary, United Dogecoin, announced plans to expand data centers and power assets in Idaho and Alberta.

Triller Group soared after announcing a deal for indirect exposure to SpaceX.

INVO Fertility took full ownership of its Alabama clinic and resolved its Nasdaq compliance matter.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings (SHPH), Triller Group (ILLR), and INVO Fertility (IVF), all small-cap stocks, posted double-digit gains in after-hours trading on Thursday as company-specific developments prompted strong buying interest.

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Each update centered on initiatives aimed at strengthening long-term growth, improving financial positioning, or expanding operations.

SHPH Broadens Infrastructure Plans

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals drew attention after its recently acquired subsidiary, United Dogecoin Inc., outlined plans to expand into data center infrastructure and power generation assets in Idaho and Alberta, Canada.

The initiative is designed to support cryptocurrency mining while also creating capacity for commercial AI computing.

The announcement signals a shift in Shuttle Pharma's long-term strategy. While the company continues to develop its Molecule.ai platform to accelerate early-stage drug discovery, management is also pursuing investments in physical computing infrastructure.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals' stock traded over 44% higher overnight. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

ILLR Targets SpaceX Exposure

Triller Group recorded one of the market's biggest moves on Thursday after announcing a transaction that would give it indirect economic exposure to SpaceX (SPCX). The stock surged 296% during the regular session before adding more than 30% in after-hours trading, as investors welcomed the company's shift toward a high-value balance sheet strategy.

The stock jumped after Triller announced a deal to acquire an investment vehicle with interests in millions of SpaceX Class A shares. The news came just days after its 1-for-10 reverse stock split, shifting investor attention from the share restructuring to the company's new investment strategy.

Triller Group stock traded over 35% higher overnight. Retail sentiment around the stock jumped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

Dual Announcements Lift Investor Confidence On IVF

INVO Fertility stock climbed after hours as investors responded positively to the reproductive healthcare company's completion of the purchase of its remaining joint-venture interest in an Alabama fertility clinic and to confirmation that a prior Nasdaq compliance matter had been resolved.

The company's latest filings showed it now owns 100% of its Birmingham, Alabama, fertility clinic following the acquisition of its partner's remaining stake. Around the same time, Nasdaq informed INVO that its filing-related compliance issue had been closed following the company's submission of its first-quarter 2026 financial statements.

INVO Fertility stock traded over 50% higher overnight. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day.

So far this year, while SHPH and IVF stocks cratered 79% and 67%, respectively, ILLR stock has surged 853%.

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