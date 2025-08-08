The SUV’s launch has driven strong demand, making it one of the few Nio models in recent years to face a production shortfall despite advance preparation.

Nio’s Onvo sub-brand is facing extended delivery times for its flagship L90 sport utility vehicle, with Chinese customers now waiting eight to ten weeks after confirming orders.

The delay comes as the company works to fulfill strong demand following the model’s July 31 launch and Aug. 1 start of deliveries, according to a CnEVPost report.

Nio shares in Hong Kong rose 2% to HK$37.04 as of mid-morning trade on Friday.

Vehicles delivered immediately after launch came from pre-produced inventory matched to existing orders. For customized units without available stock, the wait time initially ranged from four to six weeks, before stretching to five to seven weeks, and now up to eight to ten weeks.

The L90 is one of the few Nio models in recent years to face a production shortfall despite advance preparation, according to reports.

Nio founder, chairman, and CEO William Li said on Aug. 5 that the Hefei factory is operating at full capacity and working overtime to speed up output. Onvo president Shen Fei also posted a video on Aug. 6 showing day-and-night operations to ship the SUVs.

Shen reportedly told staff that August L90 deliveries must exceed 10,000 units, a milestone seen as key to Nio’s goal of achieving its first quarterly profit in the fourth quarter.

The wait time for Onvo’s first model, the L60 mid-size SUV, remains unchanged today after a recent increase to four to six weeks. Delivery timelines for Nio’s main brand vehicles have been steady this month, with most models ranging from two to five weeks.

Nio is expected to unveil the next-generation ES8 later this month and formally launch it at Nio Day 2025 in September.

The EV maker delivered 21,017 vehicles in July, up from 20,498 in the same month last year. This included 12,675 units from its premium Nio brand and 5,976 units from its Onvo brand.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Nio was ‘bearish’ amid ‘low’ message volume late Thursday.

Nio’s U.S.-listed stock has risen nearly 3% so far in 2025.

