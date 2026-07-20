The film’s performance in premium theaters and Universal’s backing show signs of recovery and growth in the entertainment industry.

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” is the first feature film to be filmed entirely with IMAX cameras.

The movie earned $124.5 million domestically and $264 million globally in its debut.

IMAX emerged as a key winner, generating $29.6 million in U.S. sales and $51.8 million globally.

IMAX (IMAX) and Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) stocks gained premarket on Monday after Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” reportedly delivered a blockbuster opening weekend, leading the global box office with an estimated $124.5 million in domestic ticket sales and $264 million worldwide.

IMAX’s Win And Universal’s Nolan Partnership

The movie has become a huge box office hit, showing that audiences are still interested in original films while boosting companies linked to premium movie experiences. The $250 million R-rated adaptation of the ancient Greek epic delivered a record-setting opening weekend for Nolan, giving theater operators and related entertainment stocks a major boost.

It serves as a historic milestone for IMAX, being touted as the first-ever feature film captured entirely with IMAX cameras. Comcast’s subsidiary, Universal Pictures, has produced and distributed the movie.

Following the massive success of “Oppenheimer,” Comcast’s Universal continued its partnership with Nolan, giving him the massive budget and creative freedom required to bring The Odyssey to life.

Comcast stock has inched 0.1% higher in Monday’s premarket.

IMAX Captures The Biggest Advantage

According to a Barron’s report, the film generated $124.5 million in U.S. ticket sales and reached $264 million worldwide during its debut, exceeding studio expectations and marking Nolan’s strongest global opening.

Among the companies benefiting from the release, IMAX stands out as a major winner. The premium-format operator recorded $29.6 million in domestic revenue and $51.8 million globally from the movie, its strongest worldwide opening weekend ever.

The company’s limited-screen model amplified demand, per a CNBC report. IMAX earned nearly a quarter of U.S. ticket sales despite being available on far fewer screens. High demand for large-format screenings also led theaters to add extra late-night shows, creating more revenue opportunities.

IMAX stock is trading over 5% higher in Monday’s premarket, with 'bullish' retail sentiment.

IMAX, CMCSA Stocks: Retail View

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IMAX remained in ‘bullish’ territory, while sentiment around CMCSA stock stayed ‘bearish’

A user said, “$IMAX could be one to watch over the coming days. The record-breaking opening weekend for The Odyssey is another reminder that blockbuster releases can translate into stronger premium-format demand.”

Another user said, “$CMCSA can this stock return to $50 as we’ve endured enough like Odysseus. The journey back above $50 with be our Odyssey!”

So far this year, CMCSA stock slumped 15%, while IMAX stock has gained 6%.

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