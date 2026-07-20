Dell and Super Micro have traditionally supplied AI servers to SpaceX, and the rumored Foxconn deal would have been a blow to the companies

Dell and Super Micro have seen a sharp pullback in recent weeks as investors rotated out of AI highfliers.

Musk called the Foxconn deal report “fake news.”

Stocktwits sentiment was ‘neutral’ on Dell and ‘bearish’ on Super Micro on Monday.

Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer gained 0.4% and 0.8%, respectively, in early premarket trading on Monday, recovering from overnight declines, after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk denied a report that the rocket company had placed a $52 billion order with Foxconn for Nvidia-powered AI servers.

“This is fake news,” Musk said on X in response to a now-deleted post summarizing the speculated agreement. The original report from Taiwan’s Economic Daily said that SpaceX was planning to secure more than 13,000 AI server racks powered by Nvidia’s GB300 chips for $4 million per rack.

Dell and Super Micro have traditionally supplied AI servers to SpaceX, and the rumored Foxconn deal would have been a blow to the companies, while also giving Foxconn a major push in its potential effort to secure major cloud and AI infrastructure customers in North America.

Before Musk’s denial, the report was heavily discussed among X users. Citrini analyst Jukan wrote that Foxconn had displaced Dell and Super Micro and claimed that deliveries would begin in late 2026 and continue into the first quarter of 2027.

Like other AI-linked stocks, Dell and Super Micro have seen a sharp pullback in recent weeks as investors rotated out of AI highfliers, particularly semiconductor names, and into Big Tech and software stocks. Dell is down 8% in July, while Super Micro slipped 18%.

DELL, SMCI Stock Moves

Dell and Super Micro remain key beneficiaries of the AI infrastructure boom, with both companies seeing strong demand for AI servers as enterprises and cloud providers ramp up spending on data centers.

Dell has continued to expand its AI infrastructure offerings and partnerships while leveraging its broad enterprise customer base, whereas Super Micro has focused on scaling its AI server portfolio and manufacturing capacity, though the company has also faced increased scrutiny over governance and legal issues in recent months.

Retail View On DELL, SMCI

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was ‘neutral’ on Dell and ‘bearish’ on Super Micro, even as traders continued to post as though the SpaceX-Foxconn reports were true, a development that would be negative for both companies.

“$DELL is one of the names I’m watching closely in the AI infrastructure trade… $DELL has been holding up better than many names in the group, showing buyers are still defending the trend, a trader wrote.

“The AI trade will have winners and losers. The leaders are usually the ones that refuse to break when the market gets shaky.”

Another wrote: “$SMCI I'm sure the bears are having panic attacks right now! They expected down 5% premarket lol.”

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