After a dull Q4, retail interest in OPEN is reviving amid broader momentum in meme stocks.

Opendoor shares jumped 10% on Tuesday, taking the gains in the first three sessions of the year to nearly 20%.

Notable meme stocks Beyond Meat, Krispy Kreme, and Kohl’s have gained for three sessions straight.

Roundhill MEME Stock ETF is up 20% already so far this year.

After a sleepy phase, the major meme stocks from 2025 are showing fresh signs of life.

Shares of Opendoor Technologies, Beyond Meat, Kripsy Kreme, and Kohl’s have gained for three days straight, while GoPro and GameStop stocks gaining in two of the last three sessions.

In particular, OPEN rallied nearly 10% on Tuesday, delighting investors who had been largely frustrated by its Q4 performance. Opendoor emerged as the marquee meme stock last year after a few high-profile figures hyped the shares online, and the company later revamped its top leadership.

The recent rally has fueled interest among retail investors, with the Stocktwits sentiment reading for OPEN shifting to ‘bullish’ as of early Tuesday, from ‘neutral’ the previous day, and ‘high’ message volume.

OPEN sentiment and message volume as of January 7 | Source: Stocktwits

“Multi-day rally inbound! $7+ probably by tonight! Tomorrow is going to be another great day,” a user said. Another posted, “Setting up nicely,” along with a chart projecting a sharp upward trend for OPEN this week.

The Roundhill MEME Stock ETF (MEME), which tracks leading meme stocks, has advanced for three consecutive sessions as well, gaining a cumulative 20% – signaling renewed interest in the space. Part of the momentum is stemming from the broader market’s strength in the new year, marked by sharp gains in the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Beyond Meat, Krispy Kreme, and Kohl’s stocks have gained 14.5%, 10% and 8.3%, respectively. The year-to-date gains for GoPro and GameStop – the OG meme stock, which hardly made a dent last year – are 5% and 3%, respectively.

As of the last reading, the Stocktwits sentiment was ‘neutral’ for KSS and BYND, and ‘bearish’ for DNUT, GPRO and GME.

