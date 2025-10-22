Avride’s robotaxi service to debut in Dallas by late 2025.

The commitments build on a multi‑year strategic agreement signed in 2024 between Avride and Uber.

Nebius saw a 154% surge in user message count in 24 hours, as of Wednesday morning, on Stocktwits.

Nebius Group (NBIS)’s autonomous driving technology subsidiary, Avride, has secured strategic investments and commercial commitments of up to $375 million from Uber Technologies, Inc. and Nebius.

Avride's delivery robots are already operating through Uber Eats in cities such as Austin, Dallas, and Jersey City, and the robotaxi service is slated to launch on the Uber platform in Dallas by the end of 2025.

Why It Matters

The investment aims to accelerate Avride’s fleet expansion, enhance AI‑driven product development, and extend its geographic reach.

Nebius Group’s stock traded over 7% lower on Wednesday and was the second-most trending equity ticker on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘extremely bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume levels.

The stock has experienced a 154% surge in user message count in 24 hours, as of Wednesday morning. A bullish Stocktwits user said they have bought the dip.

Another user said the stock ‘has too much potential to sell below $100’.

Nebius’ AI Play

On October 2, Nebius revealed the specifics of its $19.4 billion deal with Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). Nebius offers a cloud platform designed specifically for demanding AI tasks. Using its own custom-designed software and hardware, the company provides the computing power, storage, and tools developers need to build, train, and manage AI models and applications.

The company is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings (Q3) on November 11. Analysts expect Nebius Q3 revenue of $155.73 million and a loss per share (EPS) of $0.52.

Nebisus stock has gained over 250% in 2025 and 419% in the last 12 months.

