Several AI-related stocks recovered on Thursday morning, including Bloom Energy, which is on track to post its largest single-day gain since April 2026.

The recovery in AI-related stocks came after Microsoft earnings lifted market sentiment.

BE, SNDK and others were among the top trending on Stocktwits, posting double-digit gains in intra-day trade.

Despite the rally, most of these stocks remain sharply lower for July following a broader sector sell-off.

Shares of Nvidia (NVDA)-backed Nebius (NBIS) rallied on Thursday morning, on track to register their biggest single-day gain of 2026, amid a broader rally across the market after Microsoft (MSFT) earnings lifted sentiment.



NBIS stock rose nearly 30% in morning trade and was among the top trending on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around the company rose to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, and chatter increased to ‘high’ from ‘normal’ levels.

NBIS stock retail sentiment on July 30 as of 11:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The move marked NBIS shares’ strongest daily gain since September 2025, though the stock remains down more than 30% in July following the sell-off in AI-linked companies.

NBIS stock single-day price changes year-to-date. | Source: Koyfin

AI Stocks Recover After Recent Selloff

The rebound extended across several AI-related names, with investors returning to semiconductor, data center, and power infrastructure stocks. Bloom Energy (BE) was also among the top trending on Stocktwits and on track to post the biggest single-day gain since April 2026.

BE stock gained over 27% in morning trade, with retail sentiment trending in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by chatter at ‘extremely high’ levels.

BE stock single-day price changes year-to-date. | Source: Koyfin

The rally extended across both emerging AI infrastructure companies and larger semiconductor names. Applied Digital (APLD) jumped 20%, CoreWeave (CRWV) gained 22%, and Sandisk (SNDK) rose 23%. Among larger chipmakers, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) advanced 12%, and Micron Technology (MU) climbed 15%.

NBIS, BE and other AI-linked stocks’ performance in July so far. | Source: Koyfin

The gains helped ease recent pressure on the sector, though most AI-related stocks remained firmly in negative territory for July.

Nebius Expands AI Business Despite July Stock Pressure

NBIS stock has struggled this month despite a slew of bullish announcements. The company recently launched AI Cloud 3.6, which includes Nebius Echo, a natural-language AI agent designed to help users manage the company’s cloud platform.

Nebius also unveiled an asset-light, partnership-based expansion model and announced a multi-year AI compute agreement with Reflection AI valued at more than $1 billion through 2029.

Moreover, it secured a $775 million secured debt facility backed by its GPU assets, providing funding for AI infrastructure expansion without issuing additional equity.

Nvidia owns a 9.3% stake in Nebius, representing roughly 22.26 million shares. The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 earnings on August 12. Wall Street is expecting a loss of $0.61 per share on revenue of $583 million, as per Koyfin data.

Despite July losses, NBIS stock price has more than doubled this year and gained over 270% in the last 12 months.

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