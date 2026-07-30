Intel’s EMIB technology has reportedly drawn interest from Nvidia for a future processor combining four graphics chips in a single package.

According to a report by The Information, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is developing an advanced chip-packaging technology similar to Intel’s EMIB.

It said that TSMC engineers internally refer to the project as “EMIB-like.”

Intel has been growing its footprint in the foundry business, recently announcing deals with customers like Apple and Tesla.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) gained on Thursday morning after a report said the company was developing an advanced chip-packaging technology similar to what Intel (INTC) already offers.

According to a report by The Information, TSMC is developing a packaging technique similar to Intel’s Embedded Multi-die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB). Chip packaging is the final stage of semiconductor production. It’s when separate pieces of silicon are assembled into a single unit and connected so they can communicate with other parts of a computer.

The report added that even TSMC engineers refer internally to the company’s advanced packaging project as “EMIB-like.”

TSM stock rose over 8% in morning trade, while INTC stock rallied over 14% amid a broader recovery across chip stocks. However, retail sentiment around the two stocks diverged on Stocktwits. Sentiment around TSM remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day, while sentiment around INTC was in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone.

TSM stock retail sentiment on July 30 as of 10:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

INTC stock retail sentiment on July 30 as of 10:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Intel, TSMC Compete for Semiconductor Leadership

TSMC and Intel are locked in a race over the future of advanced semiconductor manufacturing, especially as AI spending and capital expenditure have ballooned with demand outstripping supply.

TSMC is already the dominant player in advanced chip manufacturing and produces many of the industry’s leading AI processors for companies including Apple (AAPL), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Nvidia (NVDA).

Intel, meanwhile, is attempting to rebuild its foundry business after years of manufacturing setbacks. Intel’s 18A technology is expected to reach high-volume production in 2026, a key milestone for its foundry ambitions.

Is Intel A Threat To TSMC?

Intel’s EMIB technology has reportedly drawn interest from Nvidia for a future processor combining four graphics chips in a single package. This means it would allow the creation of more powerful AI chips.

The company recently landed marquee customers including Apple and Tesla (TSLA), but analysts flagged that the firm did not announce any new customer wins in the second quarter (Q2). While Intel beat Wall Street’s Q2 estimates,

Stifel lowered its price target to $110 from $120 and maintained a ‘Hold’ rating, stating that the key catalyst investors are waiting on, a signed external foundry customer, has "not yet arrived."

INTC stock has more than doubled this year, while TSM stock has lagged, gaining around 30%.

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