The development comes as investors are closely watching AI infrastructure spending, with major technology companies increasing capital expenditure to support AI demand.

Oracle announced on Thursday it would add Google’s Gemini AI models to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

The move expands Oracle’s existing lineup of third-party AI models, including offerings from Cohere, Meta, OpenAI, xAI, and Alibaba.

The announcement comes amid intensifying competition among cloud providers, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Google for enterprise AI workloads.

Shares of Oracle (ORCL) climbed Thursday morning after the software giant announced it is adding Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google Gemini artificial intelligence models to its cloud platform, expanding the range of AI models available to enterprise customers.

ORCL’s stock gained more than 6% at market open amid a broader market recovery. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company has been trending in ‘bullish’ territory over the past day, accompanied by chatter at ‘high’ levels.

ORCL stock retail sentiment on July 30 as of 9:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

The move adds Google’s Gemini models to Oracle’s existing lineup of third-party AI models, which includes Cohere, Meta’s (META) Llama, OpenAI models, xAI’s Grok, Alibaba’s (BABA) Qwen, and others. Oracle said the expanded AI model offering is designed to give businesses more flexibility when building and deploying generative AI applications.

Oracle Expands AI Model Offering Across Cloud Platform

Rather than developing a single proprietary AI model, Oracle has focused on providing access to multiple leading models through its cloud ecosystem. The strategy allows businesses to use different AI systems while keeping their applications, data, and computing infrastructure within Oracle’s cloud environment.

The company said customers will be able to access Google’s Gemini models through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), expanding options for companies looking to deploy AI-powered applications at scale.

Big Tech’s Race To Build AI Infrastructure

The AI cloud market has become increasingly competitive, with major technology companies building ecosystems around their own infrastructure and AI models. Microsoft (MSFT), through its partnership with OpenAI, Amazon (AMZN) with its Bedrock AI platform, and Google with Gemini are competing for enterprise AI workloads.

Oracle said its multi-model approach aims to differentiate OCI by offering customers access to a broader selection of AI technologies.

The announcement comes as investors are evaluating AI investments, balancing the need for advanced capabilities with concerns around cost, data security, and vendor dependence.

This week Google raised its full‑year 2026 capex to between $195 billion and $205 billion, from $180 billion and $190 billion last quarter. However, Microsoft, which reported second quarter (Q2) earnings on Wednesday, did not change its estimates, and Amazon is scheduled to report its Q2 earnings after the bell on Thursday.

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