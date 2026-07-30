Google said Gemini Robotics ER 2 serves as a high-level reasoning model for robots, enabling them to plan complex tasks and work across different robotic systems.

Unlike traditional robotics models that primarily handle motion and low-level control, Gemini Robotics ER 2 serves as a high-level reasoning system that plans and orchestrates complex tasks.

Google said the model can break down broad objectives into smaller steps, coordinate multiple robots simultaneously and continuously adapt its plans as robots interact with changing environments.

The model can also natively call tools such as Google Search, custom APIs and external software to retrieve information needed to complete tasks.

Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google on Thursday expanded its Gemini AI family into robotics with the launch of Gemini Robotics ER 2, a new reasoning model designed to help robots plan, adapt and coordinate complex tasks in real time.

Google said Gemini Robotics ER 2 serves as a high-level reasoning model for robots, enabling them to plan complex tasks and work across different robotic systems. The company is making the model available to developers through its Gemini Robotics SDK.

Alphabet’s Class A shares were down more than 1% in Thursday morning’s trade.

GOOGL Explains How Gemini Robotics ER 2 Works

Unlike traditional robotics models that primarily handle motion and low-level control, Gemini Robotics ER 2 serves as a high-level reasoning system that plans and orchestrates complex tasks.

Google said the model can break down broad objectives into smaller steps, coordinate multiple robots simultaneously and continuously adapt its plans as robots interact with changing environments.

The model can also natively call tools such as Google Search, custom APIs and external software to retrieve information needed to complete tasks.

Google said Gemini Robotics ER 2 works across multiple robot types, including humanoids, robotic arms and mobile robots, allowing developers to build applications that are not tied to a single hardware platform.

Rather than controlling a robot's movements directly, Gemini Robotics ER 2 works alongside lower-level control models, enabling robots to recover from mistakes, respond to unexpected obstacles and continue executing tasks with minimal interruption.

Big Tech Bets On Physical AI

Google's latest robotics push comes as major technology companies increasingly invest in physical AI, which applies AI to robots and autonomous machines operating in the real world.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) has expanded its robotics software stack with Isaac and Cosmos; Tesla Inc. (TSLA) continues developing its Optimus humanoid robot; and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is deploying increasingly capable AI-powered warehouse robots.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) has also been pushing further into edge AI and robotics through its AI computing platforms, as chipmakers and technology companies look to capture the emerging market for intelligent machines.

Google's robotics expansion comes as Alphabet continues to prioritize AI investment. The company did not repurchase any shares during the first or second quarter, while ramping up capital expenditure forecast to between $195 billion and $205 billion in the second quarter (Q2).

ARM CEO Sees Physical AI As Another Growth Opportunity

Google's latest announcement also echoes comments from Arm Holdings (ARM) CEO Rene Haas, who said earlier on Thursday that physical AI and robotics represent one of the semiconductor industry's biggest long-term growth opportunities.

“Robotics and physical AI is just a massive, massive opportunity,” he said, while adding that physical AI could help automate labor-intensive work across industries, pointing to data center construction, security and other fields where robots could increasingly augment or replace human workers over time.

“Physical AI can be a huge, huge field, and Arm can be at the center of it,” Haas said.

Haas also pointed to Arm's growing role in AI infrastructure, noting that Arm-based CPUs are used alongside Nvidia's GPUs and Google's TPUs.

How Retail Traders Reacted To GOOGL Stock

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Alphabet was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing.

GOOGL stock is up 6% year-to-date and 69% over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is up 16% over the past 12 months, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 20%.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) is up 16% during this period, while the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is up 17%.

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