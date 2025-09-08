The proposal is currently under review by the SEC, and if approved, it would enable traders to choose between the traditional route for trading equities and doing so on-chain with tokenized stocks.

Nasdaq (NDAQ) on Monday filed a proposal with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to let investors trade tokenized versions of stocks on its exchange, in addition to the traditional digitized format.

The proposal is currently under review by the SEC. If the filing is approved, it would allow traders to choose between the traditional route for trading equities and doing so on-chain with tokenized stocks.

"The Exchange believes the markets can use tokenization while continuing to provide the benefits and protections of the national market system," the exchange operator said in its filing. It suggested that the tokenized assets should be traded "in regulated markets, namely national securities exchanges, alternative trading systems, and at [Financial Industry Regulatory Authority] regulated broker-dealers."

