VisionWave Holdings (VWAV) shares rose 6% in premarket trading after the company announced that, following Solar Drone’s successful 100-day Proof of Concept with DB InfraGO AG, the Company has appointed Judit Nagypal to lead the next phase of commercial engagement and to accelerate potential deployment opportunities across Europe.

The company said that Nagypal is also under consideration to join VisionWave’s Board of Directors, where she would help guide and expand the company’s European strategic operations.

“In the interim, she will act as VisionWave’s dedicated European lead, overseeing all Solar Drone–DB InfraGO AG related opportunities,” VisionWave said.

VisionWave said that Solar Drone recently completed a Proof of Concept with DB Mindbox, the innovation platform of DB InfraGO AG. DB InfraGO AG confirmed the successful completion of the Proof of Concept and recommended Solar Drone to advance discussions with three interested departments.

The company said that the evaluation demonstrated the feasibility and effectiveness of Solar Drone’s automated cleaning technology “c” for large glass rooftops at major train stations, a long-standing maintenance challenge for DB InfraGO AG.

“The successful DB InfraGO AG Proof of Concept is a meaningful commercial validation for Solar Drone and demonstrates the strength of our technology in one of Europe’s most demanding operational environments,” said Doug Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave.

How Is Retail Thinking?

Retail sentiment on VisionWave remained unchanged in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘low’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

Shares of VisionWave have declined by more than 9% so far this year.

