According to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, jobless claims rose by 8,000 to 237,000 in the week ended August 30.

Weekly jobless claims fell to the lowest levels since April, coming in lower than Wall Street estimates.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, jobless claims fell by 6,000 to 216,000 in the week ended November 26. This was higher than a Dow Jones estimate of 225,000, as cited by MarketWatch.

The four-week moving average for jobless claims, which smooths weekly volatility, fell by 1,000 to 223,750.

Get updates to this story developing directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<