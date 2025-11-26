The SC II units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SCIIU.”

Nukkleus Inc. (NUKK) on Wednesday announced the pricing of the initial public offering of its corporate-sponsored SPAC, SC II Acquisition Corp, at $10 per unit.

Shares of Nukkleus rose nearly 3% in premarket trading, and the stock was the top third-trending ticker on Stocktwits.

The SPAC expects to raise gross proceeds of $150 million in the initial public offering. Each unit will consist of one Class A ordinary share and one right to receive one-fifth of a Class A ordinary share upon the consummation of an initial business combination.

Nukkleus said that SC II units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “SCIIU.” The initial public offering is expected to close on or about November 28.

