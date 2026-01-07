Nvidia, memory-chip stocks, and AI-linked names dominated chatter ahead of data and earnings.

Fed’s Michelle Bowman is also set to speak later in the day.

On the earnings calendar, notable names reporting include Applied Digital (APLD), Constellation Brands (STZ), Albertsons (ACI), and Cal-Maine Foods (CALM).

U.S. stock futures were little changed early Wednesday as investors positioned ahead of key economic data and Fed commentary. Traders are watching for the December ADP employment and ISM Services PMI data, both due later today.

As of 3:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.2%, S&P 500 and Dow futures were flat, while Russell 2000 futures gained 0.1%.

On Stocktwits, however, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, remained ‘bullish’. While sentiment toward the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 Index, has flipped to ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’, amid high message volumes.

Nvidia (NVDA): CEO Jensen Huang has flagged ‘very high’ China demand for H200 chips and added that the company is working with the US government on final export license details.



Meta (META): Chinese officials are reportedly reviewing Meta’s acquisition of Singapore-based AI firm Manus to assess whether the transfer of Chinese-origin AI tech required an export license.



Applied Digital (APLD) is among the top-trending tickers on Stocktwits ahead of its earnings report today.

Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX): Stock surged after hours following reports that Eli Lilly is nearing a $1B+ acquisition.



A whole host of memory chip stocks, including SanDisk (SNDK), Western Digital (WDC), Micron (MU), and Seagate (STX), hit new highs amid concerns over a critical shortage of memory-making machinery.



Amazon (AMZN) is gaining retail attention amid reports that traders have pushed back against its AI shopping tool, alleging it scraped product data without consent.



MobilEye Global (MBLY): Stock gained after-hours after agreeing to buy Mentee Robotics in a cash-and-stock deal.



Oil stocks (CVX, EXOM) remain in focus President Trump announced interim Venezuelan authorities will transfer 30M–50M barrels of oil to the US, causing Brent crude to slide toward $57-$60/bbl.



Alumis (ALMS) remains on retail radar following its Phase 3 psoriasis trial results, which prompted multiple analysts to raise price targets and reiterate bullish ratings on the stock.



Other noteworthy tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing were Terrestrial Energy (IMSR), Critical Metals Corp (CRML), and Regencell Bioscience (RGC).



On the economic front, investors are looking ahead to the release of December ADP employment figures, scheduled for 8:15 a.m. ET, setting the tone ahead of official payrolls. The ISM Services PMI data is due at 10:00 am ET.



Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman is scheduled to speak later in the day.



And noteworthy names on the earnings calendar today include Applied Digital (APLD), Constellation Brands (STZ), Albertsons Companies (ACI), and Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), among others.



