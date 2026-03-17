Data from Stocktwits indicated that retail sentiment remains bearish on SPY and QQQ.

Investors looked past Nvidia’s bullish AI outlook and focused on the Federal Reserve’s upcoming rate decision.

Rising geopolitical tensions and sticky inflation concerns continue to weigh on sentiment.

President Trump told reporters on Monday he expects the “honor” of “taking Cuba in some form,” even as the island faces a total power grid collapse.

U.S. stock futures edged lower early Tuesday as Wall Street stayed cautious despite easing oil prices and upbeat commentary from Nvidia's developer summit in San Jose. The Federal Reserve's rate decision on Wednesday is also in focus, though hopes for a cut have dimmed amid mounting inflation concerns and escalating geopolitical tensions with Iran.

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On the diplomatic front, Washington is reportedly considering delaying a planned meeting between President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran continues. Separately, Trump told reporters Monday that he expects the "honor" of "taking Cuba in some form," even as the island nation grapples with a total collapse of its power grid.



As of 4:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Nasdaq futures fell 0.4%, S&P and Dow futures declined 0.3% each, and Russell 2000 futures were down 0.8%.

Meanwhile, retail sentiment toward the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, remained ‘extremely bearish, and the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has moved to ‘bearish’ from ‘extremely bearish’ amid high trading volume.

Trending Stocks To Watch



Nvidia (NVDA): CEO Jensen Huang doubled his 2027 order visibility for Nvidia’s main AI chips to $1 trillion, a figure that stunned even bullish analysts.

AEye Inc. (LIDR): The stock surged 40% in early pre-market trading after the company announced its participation in the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab.

Tesla (TSLA): Has signed a $4.3 billion deal with LG Energy Solution to build a battery plant in Michigan.

Google (GOOGL): It is reportedly in talks with the Chinese firm Envicool for liquid-cooling equipment, a critical component as AI data centers outpace traditional air-cooling capacity.

Micron Technology (MU) is also garnering attention ahead of its earnings report scheduled for Wednesday.

Nebius Group (NBIS): Post its mega deal with Meta Inc, analysts are bullish on the road ahead. Both Citi and DA Davidson see nearly 50% upside, betting on sustained demand for enterprise AI.



Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Sellas Lifesciences (SLS), Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS), and New Era Energy (NUAI).

Other Catalysts To Watch

On the economic front, investors will be tracking the March NAHB Housing Market Index and the February Pending Home Sales, both of which are due today. On Wednesday, the spotlight will shift to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, where policymakers are widely expected to hold rates steady.

On earnings radar, watch out for quarterly reports from Lululemon (LULU), Tencent Music (TME), and DocuSign (DOCU), among others.



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