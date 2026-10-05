On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward SPY and QQQ remained ‘bullish’ since last week.

Weaker jobs data cooled expectations for another near-term Fed rate hike.

Traders are watching Wednesday’s FOMC minutes, oil prices, Treasury yields and a busy slate of AI catalysts.

PTC surged after Schneider Electric agreed to a $22.6 billion takeover, while Cerebras and Qualcomm gained on fresh AI and semiconductor catalysts.

U.S. stock futures were subdued early Monday after soft jobs data last week reduced the expectations of a near-term rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Markets will also be watching for the release of the FOMC minutes on Wednesday.

As of 4:30 a.m. ET, Nasdaq, Dow and S&P 500 futures were flat with a positive bias, and Russell 2000 futures rose 0.1%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an exchange-traded fund that tracks the S&P 500 Index, has remained ‘bullish’, and Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, has stayed ‘extremely bullish’ since last week.

Oil & Iran: Some Relief, But No Resolution Yet

Oil prices were lower early Monday, as rising Middle East exports and a planned G7 release of emergency oil stocks eased immediate supply concerns. OPEC+ also agreed over the weekend to keep November production targets unchanged.

Iran has continued to resist reopening the Strait of Hormuz without concessions from the U.S.

AI & Semiconductor Stocks In Focus

Cerebras Systems (CBRS): Shares rose 7% in early premarket after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman pushed back against speculation that the AI chipmaker’s role was diminishing. He said that Cerebras remains a “close partner,” easing fears over increased Nvidia usage.

Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM): Shares rose over 2% in early premarket trading on securing a multiyear patent cross-license agreement for Huawei’s novel LogicFolding chipmaking technology.

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI): Drew retail attention following its broad AI infrastructure partnership with NetApp.

Seagate Technology (STX) & Western Digital (WDC): Shares gained over 1% in early premarket after garnering buy recommendations over the weekend. Analysts viewed the sell-off triggered by Toshiba’s HDD capacity expansion plans as an overreaction.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Rose after Elon Musk confirmed discussions with TSMC (TSM) regarding potential chip manufacturing partnerships in Texas. TSM shares rose over 1% in early premarket, even as its Taiwan-listed shares hit a new high in trade today.

Trending Stocks

PTC Inc. (PTC): Shares soared 34% in early premarket after Schneider Electric agreed to acquire the industrial software maker for $205 per share. The $22.6 billion equity-value deal represents a 42.3% premium and would be Schneider’s largest acquisition to date.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU): Shares surged nearly 9% in early premarket after right-wing candidate Flavio Bolsonaro led Brazil’s opening-round election, raising expectations for fiscal reforms, alongside Nu denying rumors of a Monzo acquisition. Other stocks that could stand to benefit include SE and MELI.

Vistra Corp. (VST): Popped over 6% in early premarket trade following reports of a potential $4 billion federal loan package to upgrade three of its nuclear power facilities.

ExxonMobil (XOM) & Suncor Energy (SU): In focus as the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments regarding attempts to block local climate change lawsuits.

GameStop Corp. (GME): Ticked higher in early premarket after regulatory filings showed CEO Ryan Cohen bought $17 million of company stock on the open market on Oct. 2.

Space, Satellite And Aerospace Stocks

SpaceX (SPCX) is another name to watch after Elon Musk said SpaceXAI will be renamed SpaceXSI, aligning the company with the increasingly prominent “super intelligence” terminology being pushed by the Trump administration. Investors will also be tracking its Starship Flight 15, while NASA and SpaceX are also targeting Oct. 7 for the departure of Crew-12 from the International Space Station.

AST SpaceMobile Inc. (ASTS): Shares rose marginally in early premarket trade after T-Mobile removed “with Starlink” branding from its satellite service page amid a new joint venture with AT&T and Verizon.

Delta Air Lines (DAL): Named UBS' top airline pick despite trimmed earnings estimates due to elevated fuel costs. DAL will be reporting earnings later this week.

Pharma Pulse

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX): Shares rose over 1% in early premarket trade after Michael Caputo’s appointment to Trump’s Cancer Panel, sparking retail speculation around broader access to its flagship drug, Anktiva.

Novo Nordisk (NVO): The company said it was facing FDA review delays for Denecimig due to manufacturing facility remediation, though 2026 financial guidance remains unchanged.

Other tickers trending on Stocktwits at the time of writing included Agencus Inc (AGEN), Amazon (AMZN), Paramount Skydance (PSKY) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

What Else To Watch Monday



On the economic front, investors will watch for September ISM Services PMI, due at 10 a.m. ET, following the final S&P Global Services PMI at 9:45 a.m. ET. Beyond this week's Fed minutes, the other data point on the retail radar is weekly jobless claims. The 10-year Treasury yield remains elevated around 5.25%.

In earnings this week, investors will closely watch a report from Applied Digital on Wednesday. Other notable names include Levi Strauss, PepsiCo, and Delta Air Lines earnings.

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