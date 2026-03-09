The framework is set to launch in early 2027, where users can trade tokenized shares of public stocks.

Nasdaq is reportedly planning to launch a tokenized asset service with Kraken as its distribution partner.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Nasdaq is planning to let people buy and sell tokenized stocks and other products on its exchange. The exchange operator from New York said the goal of the project is to give blockchain-based shares the same rights as regular shares.

The exchange reportedly said that the tokenization plan will focus on features that support corporate governance, such as making proxy voting easier and automating dividend payments. The framework is set to launch in early 2027. It will allow tokenized share owners to retain the same rights as owners of the underlying securities.

Through Kraken, customers in Europe and other global markets will have access to one-to-one tokenized versions of public company stocks like Tesla (TSLA) and Nvidia (NVDA).

