U.S. stocks appear set for a negative opening on Monday, as investors pause after a rally in equities last week that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices hit new record highs.
While Dow Jones futures were down 0.28% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures fell 0.27%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were down 0.11%.
Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.22% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) declined 0.24% on Monday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.
Asian markets ended Monday’s trading session on a largely positive note, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index gaining the most at 1.17%, followed by the Nikkei 225 at 1.07%, the KOSPI at 0.67%, and the Shanghai Composite at 0.22%.
The Hang Seng index declined 0.66%.
Stocks To Watch
- Fox Corp. (FOX): Fox shares surged over 5% pre-market after President Donald Trump said Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch could be a part of an investor group being formed to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations. Rupert Murdoch is the chairman emeritus of Fox, while Lachlan Murdoch serves as its executive chair and CEO.
- Oracle Corp. (ORCL): Oracle shares rose nearly 1% in Monday’s pre-market session amid reports that the company was in talks with Meta Platforms Inc. (META) for a $20 billion cloud deal.
- Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Tesla shares gained nearly 1% pre-market as the company received approval to begin testing autonomous vehicles with safety monitors in Arizona.
- Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN): Coinbase shares fell 3% pre-market amid a 2.3% decline in Bitcoin (BTC) prices. Strategy Inc. (MSTR) shares were also down nearly 3%.
