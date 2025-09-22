While Nasdaq futures were down 0.27% at the time of writing, the Dow Jones futures fell 0.28%.

U.S. stocks appear set for a negative opening on Monday, as investors pause after a rally in equities last week that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq 100 indices hit new record highs.

While Dow Jones futures were down 0.28% at the time of writing, the S&P 500 futures were down 0.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s futures fell 0.27%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were down 0.11%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.22% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) declined 0.24% on Monday morning. Retail sentiment around the S&P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

Asian markets ended Monday’s trading session on a largely positive note, with the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index gaining the most at 1.17%, followed by the Nikkei 225 at 1.07%, the KOSPI at 0.67%, and the Shanghai Composite at 0.22%.

The Hang Seng index declined 0.66%.

Stocks To Watch

Fox Corp. (FOX): Fox shares surged over 5% pre-market after President Donald Trump said Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch could be a part of an investor group being formed to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations. Rupert Murdoch is the chairman emeritus of Fox, while Lachlan Murdoch serves as its executive chair and CEO.

Oracle Corp. (ORCL): Oracle shares rose nearly 1% in Monday's pre-market session amid reports that the company was in talks with Meta Platforms Inc. (META) for a $20 billion cloud deal.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Tesla shares gained nearly 1% pre-market as the company received approval to begin testing autonomous vehicles with safety monitors in Arizona.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN): Coinbase shares fell 3% pre-market amid a 2.3% decline in Bitcoin (BTC) prices. Strategy Inc. (MSTR) shares were also down nearly 3%.

