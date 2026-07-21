The rebound comes after weeks of intense selling, partly due to concerns that hyperscalers would continue investing the massive sums in AI development they had committed at the start of the year.

Micron stock gained 6.4% in Tuesday’s premarket, while SanDisk shares rose nearly 9%.

Analysts and companies have consistently maintained that memory demand will remain strong for the next several years.

Stocktwits sentiment was ‘bullish’ for MU and SNDK and ‘bearish’ for WDC and DRAM.

Memory chip stocks advanced sharply in early premarket trading on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, in a sign investors are betting on upbeat results from tech majors over the next two weeks that could reinvigorate the AI trade.

Micron stock gained 6.4%, while SanDisk shares rose nearly 9%. Western Digital and Seagate stocks gained 6.6% and 5.5% respectively, while SK Hynix’s U.S. listed shares were up 7.3%. The Roundhill Memory ETF (DRAM) rose 6.3% as well.

The move comes after a rebound in memory chip stocks on Monday, the start of the week where tech majors like Intel and Alphabet will report their quarterly earnings. Memory chip companies, barring Micron, will report towards the end of the results cycle, likely next month.

Memory Rebound

The rebound follows weeks of heavy selling in high-flying memory stocks and the broader semiconductor sector, as investors booked profits and rotated some funds back into Big Tech and software names.

The sell-off was exacerbated by growing uncertainty over whether hyperscalers would continue to invest the massive sums in AI development they had committed at the start of the year.

Analysts and companies have consistently maintained that memory demand will remain strong for the next several years. Even so, signs that the sector’s blistering rally may be cooling had emerged as a growing concern for investors.

Retail View On Memory Stocks

On Stocktwits, the retail community was ‘bullish’ on MU and SNDK and ‘bearish’ on WDC and DRAM.

“$DRAM $SKHY $SSNLF Can you say......parabolic??” a user wrote, describing the premarket move. Another wrote: “Today's buys. $INTC, $MU, and $SNDK i thought it was time and everyone was panic selling so. When everyone was fearful I bought.”

Investors would now turn to Intel’s results on Thursday and SK Hynix’s on July 29 for further cues on the chip trade.

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