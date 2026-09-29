Mike Cannon-Brookes says enterprise complexity and human creativity will keep AI from simply replacing SaaS platforms.

Enterprise software’s AI fears are giving way to renewed confidence in the sector.

TEAM shares jumped 92.2% in August as strong quarterly results eased concerns about the SaaS business model.

Cybersecurity stocks also rebounded sharply as investors reassessed AI's impact on software demand.

Atlassian Corp. (TEAM) CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes pushed back against fears that generative AI will make software-as-a-service (SaaS) businesses obsolete, arguing on a podcast that the complexity of large enterprises makes it difficult for AI models to simply automate away.

“If a frontier model is capable of coming and running the entire business for you… you have a relatively simple business,” Cannon-Brookes said on Decoder with Nilay Patel podcast.

“Most businesses aren’t simple. They are global conglomerations of rules, compliance, laws, staff in different places, human inconsistency — which is the same as saying human creativity.”

His comments come as the SaaS industry has staged a dramatic recovery from the so-called “SaaSpocalypse” fears that dominated parts of the market earlier this year.

The concern was that increasingly capable AI agents could perform tasks traditionally handled by enterprise software, potentially undermining the subscription-based business models of companies such as Atlassian.

Cannon-Brookes compared the current anxiety to fears around internet banking in the early 2000s. While digital banking absorbed routine transactions, physical branches did not disappear; instead, their role shifted toward more complex customer interactions.

He argued AI would similarly change how knowledge workers use software rather than eliminate the need for enterprise platforms.

TEAM’s Stunning Rally In August

Atlassian’s own performance has helped reinforce that argument. TEAM stock surged 92.2% in August, after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations. Shares are up 121% in the last three months.

Revenue climbed 28% to $1.77 billion, while subscription average recurring revenue (ARR) rose 23% to $6.6 billion and remaining performance obligations jumped 44% to $4.8 billion.

In fact, software stocks broadly rebounded in recent months, with cybersecurity names showing particular strength. CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks, for instance, have surged 173% and 158% respectively in the last six months.

TEAM CEO Says Enterprise Data, Context Are Advantage

Cannon-Brookes also pointed to Atlassian’s accumulated organizational context as an important advantage as AI agents become more capable.

“Understanding what work you have to do at an individual level like Trello, at a team level like Jira, or at an organizational level… that is definitely a big part of what we do,” he said.

“Jira as a human reference to work… is a workflow engine with highly collaborative parts that enables teams to understand what they, their colleagues, and their broader organization are doing.”.

Analyst, Retail View On TEAM

Despite the sharp gains, 27 of 33 analysts rate TEAM at ‘Buy’ or higher, while the consensus price target of $205.39 implies roughly 15% upside from the stock’s last close, according to Koyfin.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for TEAM climbed over the past week and was ‘neutral’ on Tuesday. “$TEAM so far it's been an easy swing short from mid $190s every time. I'll take it,” a trader posted. TEAM stock is up 10.1% year to date.

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