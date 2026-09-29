Burry questions Nvidia’s capital allocation and communications strategy as AI skepticism persists.

Burry draws a parallel between Huang’s media appearances and Karp’s frequent television presence.

Nvidia’s latest authorization takes its remaining buyback capacity to $235 billion through fiscal 2028.

Burry has shifted his AI-linked bearish bets from outright shorts to put options extending into 2027.

Michael Burry, a prominent skeptic of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and the broader AI infrastructure boom, took another jab at the chipmaker, comparing CEO Jensen Huang to Palantir CEO Alex Karp as Huang makes a string of media appearances. Burry holds put options on Nvidia, which pay off if the stock falls.

In a chat thread on his Substack page late Monday, a user commented on Huang's recent run of media appearances. "He's becoming a bit like Karp in that way," Burry replied.

Karp frequently appears in television interviews discussing AI, Palantir and the broader technology industry. Huang's media blitz comes as some investors raise concerns about Nvidia's valuation and so-called circular financing in the AI industry.

Nvidia’s $150B Buyback Draws Attention

Burry’s comments came as Nvidia topped up its share buyback program. The chipmaker’s board approved an additional $150 billion in share repurchase authorization on Monday, bringing the remaining total authorization to $235 billion.

Nvidia expects to execute the program through fiscal 2028. The company called the increase the largest share-repurchase authorization increase in history. The move follows an $80 billion buyback authorization approved in May. Nvidia repurchased $39.8 billion of its shares during the first half of fiscal 2027 alone, according to its latest filing.

One user in Burry’s chat questioned the logic of buying back shares during what they described as a massive market frenzy, arguing that management teams should preserve cash when valuations are high and spend more aggressively when stocks are undervalued.

Burry broadly agreed with the premise but said: “Yes, that is more common overseas now than in the US, where share buybacks at all levels seems to be the rule,” he replied.

Nvidia Stock: Burry Remains A Vocal Critic

Burry has been a vocal skeptic of Nvidia and the broader AI trade, repeatedly warning that surging AI spending and lofty valuations resemble a “bubble.” He has questioned the sustainability of massive AI infrastructure investments, raised concerns about companies aggressively spending on Nvidia GPUs and criticized the market’s enthusiasm for AI-driven growth.

More recently, Burry closed his outright short positions in Nvidia, Palantir, Micron, Nebius and other AI-linked stocks, replacing many of them with put options extending into 2027.

He said new research prompted him to move his bearish timelines forward, with the “majority” of the repositioning driven by his view that the AI bubble could burst “sooner than later.”

Retail View On NVDA

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for NVDA remained in the ‘bearish’ zone, unchanged from last week, with several users discussing the fresh buyback authorization.

“$NVDA Too much good news for this not to go up by a bigger margin soon,” a trader wrote, while another said: “$NVDA Be grateful we are up today. Amazing news. Hold the line.”

NVDA stock is up 23% year to date as of its last close.

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