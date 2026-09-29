Raytheon’s AMRAAM is a fifth-generation missile used by 44 countries and deployed for air-to-air and defense missions.

Raytheon won a U.S. government contract worth up to $20.7 billion to produce AMRAAM missiles over five years.

The deal aims to nearly double production and support U.S. and allied military needs.

AMRAAM supports air-to-air missions and NASAMS air defense.

RTX stock moved higher overnight after Raytheon secured a U.S. government contract worth up to $20.7 billion to produce AMRAAM air-to-air missiles. The multiyear award supports plans to nearly double production, strengthening the U.S. weapons supply chain while meeting demand from U.S. and allied military forces.

RTX stock traded nearly 1% higher overnight, ahead of Tuesday. The stock has been on a decline for four consecutive weeks.

Raytheon Secures Major Missile Contract

On Monday, the Department of War said RTX’s business Raytheon, has received a U.S. government contract worth as much as $20.7 billion to manufacture Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles, or AMRAAMs.

The five-year agreement includes two additional option years and represents a major push by the Department of War to expand the U.S. defense manufacturing base. Officials said the program is expected to bring AMRAAM output to nearly twice its previous level.

"We are working across the defense industry to ramp production and build the Arsenal of Freedom," said Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael P. Duffey. "This award strengthens our ability to equip the Joint Force and our allies with a proven air-to-air capability, ensuring our warfighters maintain a decisive advantage."

The initiative brings together the Department of War, the U.S. Air Force, the Navy and international customers purchasing weapons through the Foreign Military Sales program.

RTX’s Raytheon Expands Missile Production

RTX nearly doubled AMRAAM missile production in 2025 from the prior year, while working with smaller suppliers across the U.S.

"AMRAAM remains the world's most trusted, combat-proven air dominance weapon for the United States and our allies, delivering beyond-visual-range lethality with advanced guidance and electronic protection in contested environments," said Phil Jasper, Raytheon President.

AMRAAM is now in its fifth generation and operates across 14 different platforms. Military forces in 44 countries use the system, which has recorded more than 7,000 successful live-fire tests and combat launches.

AMRAAM supports both air-to-air missions and interceptor roles within the NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System) air defense network. Earlier this summer, the company agreed with several NATO allies to make AMRAAM components in Europe.

RTX Stock: Retail Stance

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bullish’ territory the previous day.

RTX stock has gained over 2% year-to-date.

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