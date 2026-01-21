Strategy bought 22,305 bitcoins between January 12 and January 19, by using proceeds from the sale of shares under Strategy's at-the-market offering program.

Strategy has bought $2.13 billion worth of bitcoin, but shares of the company sank more than 8% on Tuesday on bitcoin weakness.

Strategy bought 22,305 bitcoins between January 12 and January 19, by using proceeds from the sale of shares of Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred stock and Strategy’s stock under Strategy's at-the-market offering program (ATM), according to a regulatory filing filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

As of January 19, Strategy held 709,715 BTC acquired for an aggregate purchase price of about $51.8 billion at an average purchase price of $75,353 per bitcoin. However, at current bitcoin price, the stash is worth about $64 billion.

LASERS Stake

Louisiana State Employees’ Retirement System (LASERS), revealed a $3.2 million position in Strategy on Sunday. The $16 billion public pension fund, in its most recent portfolio filing, disclosed it held 17,900 Strategy shares as of December 31, accounting for about 0.02% of its portfolio.

The fund oversees retirement money for more than 100,000 Louisiana teachers and other public employees and has core positions in mega-cap tech names, including Nvidia (NVDA), Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), and Alphabet (GOOG).

Other Institutional Interest In MSTR

BlackRock’s iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds Strategy’s Stretch (STRC) as its fourth largest position. It holds an allocation of $210 million equivalent to a 1.47% weighting as of Jan.16, according to BlackRock.

According to Analytics insight, Vanguard has also quietly accumulated a $505 million position in Strategy. Rather than holding direct bitcoin or launching its own crypto-linked product, Vanguard has chosen bitcoin exposure through traditional equity markets.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around MSTR trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

Shares of Strategy have risen 4% year-to-date.

